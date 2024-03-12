Russian military transport plane with 15 people on board crashes on takeoff

Moscow, March 12
The Russian Defence Ministry said a military transport plane with 15 people on board crashed on Tuesday while taking off from an air base in western Russia.
The ministry said the Il-76 aircraft with eight crew and seven passengers on board crashed in the Ivanovo region.
It said in a statement that an engine fire during takeoff was the likely cause of the crash.
