 A Titanic expert, an adventurer, a CEO, and a father and son were killed in Titan’s implosion : The Tribune India

A Titanic expert, an adventurer, a CEO, and a father and son were killed in Titan’s implosion

The US Coast Guard on Thursday said there were no survivors after the catastrophic implosion deep in the North Atlantic

A Titanic expert, an adventurer, a CEO, and a father and son were killed in Titan’s implosion

A satellite image shows ships taking part in the search and rescue operations associated with the missing Titan submersible near the wreck of the Titanic, June 22, 2023. Reuters



Boston, June 23

A renowned Titanic expert, a world record-holding adventurer, two members of one of Pakistan’s wealthiest families and the CEO of the company leading an expedition to the world’s most famous shipwreck were killed aboard the Titan submersible when it imploded in the Atlantic Ocean sometime this week.

The US Coast Guard on Thursday said there were no survivors after the catastrophic implosion deep in the North Atlantic.

The search for the submersible — as well as any clues to explain what happened underwater — continued Thursday after a deep-sea robot found debris near the Titanic shipwreck.

Rear Adm. John Mauger, of the First Coast Guard District, said search efforts will continue but that the prospect of finding or recovering remains was unknown.

The Titan was reported overdue Sunday night about 435 miles (700 kilometers) south of St. John’s, Newfoundland, according to Canada’s Joint Rescue Coordination Center, spurring a desperate international rescue effort. Rescuers raced against the clock because it was feared the oxygen supply could run out by approximately 6 am Thursday.

The expedition featuring the Titan was led by OceanGate, making its third voyage to the Titanic, which struck an iceberg and sank in 1912, killing all but about 700 of the roughly 2,200 passengers and crew.

A pilot and four other people were on the Titan. They were:

Stockton Rush

Although his background is in aerospace and technology, Rush founded OceanGate Inc. in 2009 to provide crewed submersibles for undersea researchers and explorers, according to the company’s website. Rush was the Titan’s pilot, said company spokesperson Andrew Von Kerens.

The private company based in Washington started bringing tourists to the Titanic in 2021 as part of its effort to chronicle the slow deterioration of the wreck.

“The ocean is taking this thing, and we need to document it before it all disappears or becomes unrecognizable,” Rush told The Associated Press in 2021.

In an interview with CBS News last year, Rush defended the safety of his submersible but said nothing is without risk.

“What I worry about most are things that will stop me from being able to get to the surface — overhangs, fish nets, entanglement hazard,” he said, adding that a good pilot can avoid such perils.

Rush became the youngest jet transport rated pilot in the world at age 19 in 1981, and flew commercial jets in college, according to his company biography.

He joined McDonnell Douglas Corp. in 1984 as a flight test engineer. Over the past 20 years, he oversaw the development of multiple successful IP ventures.

Greg Stone, a longtime ocean scientist and a friend of Rush, called him “a real pioneer” in the innovation of submersibles.

“Stockton was a risk-taker. He was smart. He was, he had a vision, he wanted to push things forward,” Stone said Tuesday.

Hamish Harding

A British businessman, Harding, lived in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. Action Aviation, an aircraft brokering company for which Harding served as chairman, said he was one of the mission specialists, who paid to go on the expedition.

Harding was a billionaire adventurer who held three Guinness World Records, including the longest duration at full ocean depth by a crewed vessel.

In March 2021, he and ocean explorer Victor Vescovo dived to the lowest depth of the Mariana Trench. In June 2022, he went into space on Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket.

“Both the Harding family and the team at Action Aviation are very grateful for all the kind messages of concern and support from our friends and colleagues,” the company said in a statement.

Harding’s family said in a statement: “He was one of a kind and we adored him... What he achieved in his lifetime was truly remarkable and if we can take any small consolation from this tragedy, it’s that we lost him doing what he loved.” In a Facebook post Saturday, Harding said he was “proud” to be part of the mission.

“Due to the worst winter in Newfoundland in 40 years, this mission is likely to be the first and only manned mission to the Titanic in 2023,” he posted.

“A weather window has just opened up and we are going to attempt a dive (Sunday).” Harding was “looking forward to conducting research” at the Titanic site, said Richard Garriott de Cayeux, the president of The Explorers Club, a group to which Harding belonged.

Shahzada and Suleman Dawood

Father-and-son duo—Shahzada and Suleman Dawood—were members of one of Pakistan’s most prominent families. Their family had said in a statement that they were both aboard the vessel.

Their firm, Dawood Hercules Corp., based in Karachi, is involved in agriculture, petrochemicals and telecommunication infrastructure.

In Pakistan, the Dawood-owned Engro Corporation, a fertilizer company, announced the deaths of the two men early Friday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Dawood family at this tragic time. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, colleagues, and friends and all those around the world who grieve the unthinkable loss,” the statement said.

When called, the company’s employees said they were reciting verses from the Quran for the Dawoods.

Shahzada Dawood also was on the board of trustees for the California-based SETI Institute that searches for extraterrestrial intelligence. The Dawoods lived in the UK, according to SETI.

Shahzada Dawood was also a member of the Global Advisory Board at the Prince’s Trust International, founded by Britain’s King Charles III to address youth unemployment.

He had degrees from the University of Buckingham in the United Kingdom and Philadelphia University (now Thomas Jefferson University) in the US.

Condolences poured in from Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry, government officials, friends and ordinary Pakistanis. Pakistani TV stations halted their routine broadcasts and shared the news. Salman Sufi, an adviser to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, wrote on Twitter: “Very sad and unfortunate news. Prayers for the families of deceased. Mr Dawood and family are in our prayers.”

Paul-Henri Nargeolet

Nargeolet was a former French navy officer who was considered a Titanic expert after making multiple trips to the wreckage over several decades.

He was director of underwater research for E/M Group and RMS Titanic Inc., had completed 37 dives to the wreck and supervised the recovery of 5,000 artifacts, according to his company profile.

RMS Titanic, Inc., the company that owns the salvage rights to the Titanic shipwreck, mourned the longtime employee known as “PH.” “The maritime world has lost an iconic and inspirational leader in deep-sea exploration, and we have lost a dear and treasured friend,” the company said in a statement Thursday.

Friend and former colleague Matthew Tulloch said Nargeolet loved his work from the time they first collaborated in the 1990s up until Nargeolet’s death.

“I never got the impression that he was looking forward to retirement,” Tulloch said with a small laugh. “You sort of think of people as they retire, then they can go on and do things that they love to do. This was exactly that for him — I can’t think of anything that I’m aware of that he would enjoy doing more than traveling around and sharing information and his experiences with people.” Longtime friend and colleague Christian Pétron hailed Nargeolet as “surely one of the world’s greatest explorers of the deeps.” Speaking Friday to broadcaster France-Info, the retired diver and underwater filmographer said he and Nargeolet had had known each other for more than 40 years after meeting in the French navy, and made repeated dives to the Titanic together.

He opined that Nargeolet was aware of the risks, but would have been powered by a thirst for further exploration of the Titanic wreck and its fauna and flora.

“There are always extraordinary things. When you descend deeper than 1,000 meters, you always find unknown things, unknown animals,” he said. “There’s always something to find on a wreck like that, which is a genuine oasis on a sandy bottom where there is absolutely nothing.” Nargeolet was expedition leader on the most technologically advanced dive to the Titanic in 2010, which used high-resolution sonar and 3D optical imaging on the Titanic’s bow and stern sections as well as the debris field.

While with the French Institute for Research and Exploitation of Sea, he led the first recovery expedition to the Titanic in 1987. AP

 

#Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

US set to introduce in-country renewable H-1B visas, decision to help thousands of Indian professionals

2
Nation

Appropriate for US President to raise religious freedom issues with PM Modi: Barack Obama

3
Punjab

SGPC delegation meets Punjab Governor, demands to nullify Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023

4
Comment

Kuki-Meitei conflict is more than just an ethnic clash

5
Trending

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

6
Trending

Viral video: Couple engages in PDA on Ghaziabad highway, police takes action

7
Punjab

AAP, Congress trade barbs over ‘proposed’ tax on Punjab pensioners

8
Himachal

Chandigarh-Manali road to be closed for 3 hours

9
Himachal

Himachal-Oberoi dispute over colonial-era Hotel Wildflower Hall far from over

10
World

Pakistan billionaire's son Suleman Dawood did not want to go on Titanic trip, agreed only for dad's sake, says aunt

Don't Miss

View All
Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
Trending

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Shimla’s ‘lungs’ to give way to concrete
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

From ~3 cr to ~1,000 cr in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise
Amritsar

Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha report had alleged PTC promoters' meteoric rise post broadcast rights for Gurbani from Golden Temple

Hubby presents coins worth Rs 55K as maintenance in court; wife calls it harassment
Trending

Husband presents wife coins amounting to Rs 55,000 as maintenance in court; she calls it harassment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol’s reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright'
Entertainment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol's reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright Bhaijaan'

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort
Patiala

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

Top News

Big Opposition meeting to chart roadmap for 2024 Lok Sabha polls begins in Patna

Patna meet: 17 Opposition parties decide to fight unitedly against BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Next meeting to be held in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla

Opposition meeting: While BJP dismisses it as ‘non-starter’, Congress predicts saffron defeat in 2024

Opposition meeting: While BJP dismisses it as ‘non-starter’, Congress predicts saffron defeat in 2024

Success or failure? Observers say Patna an important politic...

‘Dark clouds of coercion, confrontation’ casting shadow on Indo-Pacific: PM Modi

'Dark clouds of coercion, confrontation' casting shadow on Indo-Pacific: PM Modi

Was addressing the joint meeting of the US Congress

India, US agree to end 6 trade disputes at WTO; Delhi to remove retaliatory customs duties

India, US agree to end 6 trade disputes at WTO; Delhi to remove retaliatory customs duties

This comes amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State Visit t...

India name Test, ODI squads for West Indies tour; Pujara, Umesh dropped; Jaiswal, Gaikwad get Test call-ups

India name Test, ODI squads for West Indies tour; Pujara, Umesh dropped; Jaiswal, Gaikwad get Test call-ups

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar named for fi...


Cities

View All

Memorial dedicated to Capsule Gill to be opened on Majitha Road soon

Memorial dedicated to Capsule Gill to be opened on Majitha Road soon

Roadways contractual employees hold rally

Exclusion of Darwin's theory of evolution from syllabus flayed

Maze of wires greets visitors to Katra Ahluwalia bylanes

Beri Gate Park cries for proper maintenance & sanitation

Defecation by pet dogs in public places raises stink

Chandigarh: Defecation by pet dogs in public places raises stink

Humidity level soars to 88% in Chandigarh

Monsoon to hit Punjab, Haryana, Delhi four days early on June 26

Swaying signage signals impending threat to lives in Mohali

City bus service for Mohali on the anvil

Monsoon to hit region four days early on June 26

Monsoon to hit Punjab, Haryana, Delhi four days early on June 26

AAP to move SC over DERC chairman’s appointment

Will redevelop industrial areas, create 6L jobs: Kejri

Delhi L-G blames AAP for delay in hospital projects

Noida: Car owner fined Rs 34,500 for ‘stunts’ in Greater Noida

Congress explores legal options to challenge new ward map

Congress explores legal options to challenge new ward map

British MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi bats for air connectivity between UK, Punjab

Composition of delimitation board unlawful, say experts

Ex-cop’s son killed in Phillaur; 8 booked

Won't tolerate any compromise in mid-day meal quality: Kapurthala DC

Gang of robbers busted, 4 suspects held

Gang of robbers busted, 4 suspects held

Congress for legal action against AAP MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke in NRI’s house row in Jagraon

Major upgrade of health services underway in district

Four of carjackers’ gang nabbed

Doraha’s Ward No. 2 residents rue lack of basic civic amenities

Dairies yet to be shifted to Ablowal

Dairies yet to be shifted to Ablowal

BECC clinch Hot Weather Trophy

Admn sets up 24x7 flood control room

Travel firms told to submit details of files within a week

Man killed in road accident