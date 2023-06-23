About 350 Pakistanis were on migrant boat that sank off Greece and many may have died, official says

Islamabad, June 23
Pakistan’s interior minister said on Friday that an estimated 350 Pakistanis were on board an overcrowded fishing boat carrying migrants that sank off Greece last week, and that many remain missing and may have died in one of the deadliest incidents in the central Mediterranean Sea.
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan told lawmakers in the National Assembly that an estimated 700 migrants were on the boat when it sank June 14.
Only 104 people, including 12 Pakistanis, were rescued and 82 bodies have been recovered.
Khan said many of the missing Pakistanis are feared dead. “So far, 281 families have contacted the government saying their sons or dear ones might have been among those who were on the boat,” he said.
Khan’s comments shocked the lawmakers, who appeared distressed as he spoke. It was the first time that a senior official has reported that so many Pakistani citizens are missing since the boat sinking.
Officials are currently collecting DNA samples from people who say their relatives were on the vessel to help in the identification of the bodies. AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Patna meet: 17 Opposition parties decide to fight unitedly against BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha polls
Next meeting to be held in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla
Opposition meeting: While BJP dismisses it as ‘non-starter’, Congress predicts saffron defeat in 2024
Success or failure? Observers say Patna an important politic...
'Dark clouds of coercion, confrontation' casting shadow on Indo-Pacific: PM Modi
Was addressing the joint meeting of the US Congress
India, US agree to end 6 trade disputes at WTO; Delhi to remove retaliatory customs duties
This comes amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State Visit t...
India name Test, ODI squads for West Indies tour; Pujara, Umesh dropped; Jaiswal, Gaikwad get Test call-ups
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar named for fi...