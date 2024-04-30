Activist Teresa Vicente wins ‘Green Nobel’

Los Angeles: Teresa Vicente, who led a grassroots campaign for legal rights for Europe's largest saltwater lagoon, is one of this year's seven winners of the Goldman Environmental Prize, known as the “Green Nobel”, which honours grassroots activists and leaders from across the globe for achievements in protecting the natural world. Reuters

‘Dangerous’ heat in Philippines forces online classes

Manila: The Philippines has cancelled in-person public school classes for the next two days and said the power grid on its main island could be strained as the country grapples with a heatwave that is also affecting other parts of Southeast Asia. The agency said the heat index is expected to remain at a record 45 degrees Celsius, in the range which it classes as “dangerous” as conditions can trigger heat stroke from prolonged exposure. Reuters

HARD LESSON: A student studies at his home following the suspension of in-person classes in Manila on Monday. Reuters

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Europe