 Actor Faysal Quraishi calls for release of Indian films in Pakistan : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Entertainment
  • Actor Faysal Quraishi calls for release of Indian films in Pakistan

Actor Faysal Quraishi calls for release of Indian films in Pakistan

There is a complete ban on screening of Indian films in cinema houses in Pakistan since late 2019

Actor Faysal Quraishi calls for release of Indian films in Pakistan

Quraishi said he had come to the conclusion that until Indian films were allowed to be screened in Pakistani cinemas, the industry would not grow. Instagram/@faysalquraishi



PTI

Karachi, December 31

Faysal Quraishi, one of Pakistan’s top actors and producers, has advocated for the release of Indian films in the country to revive the local cinema exhibition sector.

Quraishi, who has starred in several hit serials and also produced many blockbuster series, said Pakistan needed to lift the ban on screening of Indian films to survive and grow.

“Being a Pakistani, I’m very patriotic. But if you have to run Pakistani cinemas, it’s important that you exhibit Indian films. I’m being selfish.”

“But I know the audience in Pakistan wants to watch Indian films. You can’t enforce your will on them. Let us work to improve relations,” he said in an interview with a local channel.

There has been a complete ban on screening of Indian films in cinema houses in Pakistan since late 2019, but movie buffs can easily watch these movies on different streaming platforms like Netflix and Prime Video, which are legal, and even others which are accessible through VPN services.

If there was no ban on Indian films in Pakistan, Quraishi said the Pakistan film drama industry would have been earning around Rs 6,000 to 7,000 million annually from the entertainment business, including screening of Pakistani content on Indian streaming portals and channels.

“Our movies and serials were being shown on their online portals and people went to the cinemas as well to watch Indian films, and it brought in valuable revenue for our industry. It is funny that we have shut down our avenues of revenue,” he said.

Quraishi said he had come to the conclusion that until Indian films were allowed to be screened in Pakistani cinemas, the industry would not grow.

“People need new and exciting content to attract them to the cinemas and for that not only do we need to improve our content and business models, but also have no ban on screening of Indian movies. This would also reopen our content on streaming portals,” he added.

Quraishi said the Pakistan entertainment industry can be revived. It was necessary for Pakistani content to be shown on international streaming portals.

“It is time we started producing content of such a level that we can even hit the international streaming platforms,” he said.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Pakistan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Ludhiana youth ‘rapes’ 23-year-old model from Jalandhar who was in Shimla to shoot a video

2
Trending

Delhi dietician finds live worm in sandwich on Mumbai flight; gets 'shocking' response from attendant

3
Patiala

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia quizzed for over 4 hours in drugs case

4
Sports

WFI row: Vinesh Phogat returns Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award; leaves them on Kartavya Path in New Delhi

5
India

PM Modi stops for tea at welfare scheme beneficiary’s house in Ayodhya

6
Rajasthan

Rajasthan Cabinet expanded; Kirodi Lal Meena, Rajyavardhan Rathore among 22 sworn in as ministers

7
Punjab

Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train flagged off

8
World

Major blow to Imran Khan as Pakistan poll body rejects nomination papers for 2024 General Election

9
World

Nine top People’s Liberation Army generals dismissed from China’s Parliament

10
Haryana

Groundwater in 18 districts of Haryana contaminated with arsenic, fluoride found in 21 districts

Don't Miss

View All
Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C
Bathinda

Cold wave in Punjab brings max temp down to 15.6°C

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall
Himachal

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall

UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Top News

6 killed in massive fire at glove factory in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

6 killed in massive fire at glove factory in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The blaze erupted around 02:15 am at the factory in Waluj MI...

BJP MP Pratap Simha's brother arrested in Bengaluru in tree felling case

BJP MP Pratap Simha's brother arrested in Bengaluru in tree felling case

Vikram Simha has been accused of felling trees in forest are...

Dense fog hits flight operations at Chandigarh’s SBSI Airport, 10 flights cancelled

Dense fog hits flight operations at Chandigarh’s SBSI Airport, 10 flights cancelled

16 flights were cancelled due to fog on Saturday

India brimming with self-confidence, imbued with spirit of self-reliance: PM Modi

India brimming with self-confidence, imbued with spirit of self-reliance: PM Modi

Prime Minister also emphasises on physical and mental health

Tourists throng Kullu-Manali to ring in New Year

Tourists throng Kullu-Manali to ring in New Year

Closed tourism units resume operations


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC takes action against 12 illegal constructions

Amritsar MC takes action against 12 illegal constructions

Learning life lessons from PhD Sabziwala

Potential-linked credit plan launched in Amritsar district

PM Modi flags off Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train

Gurmat samagam organised at SGPC college in Mumbai to mark martyrdom of Sahibzadas

Dense fog hits flight operations at Chandigarh’s SBSI Airport, 10 flights cancelled

Dense fog hits flight operations at Chandigarh’s SBSI Airport, 10 flights cancelled

Over 1,000 security men to keep vigil as Chandigarh set to ring in New Year

Mohali cops on toes to tackle hooliganism

Mohali traffic wing battles severe shortage of staff

689 driving licences suspended in Chandigarh for violation of traffic rules in 2023

Delhi Police beef up security in border areas ahead of New Year

Delhi Police beef up security in border areas ahead of New Year

Delhi reels under dense fog, AQI hits 400 mark

Okhla sanctuary sees decline in number of migratory birds

High Court moved against proposed demolition of Sunehri Bagh mosque

L-G approves revival of 29 posts of principal, deputy education officer

AAP, BJP in credit war over train’s halt

AAP, BJP in credit war over train’s halt

Five held with stolen mobile phones, four two-wheelers

Snatchers’ gang busted, 2 land in police dragnet

Man booked for abetting suicide

City resident alleges police inaction in scooter theft case

district hospital to get facelift, advancement, courtesy MP

district hospital to get facelift, advancement, courtesy MP

Farmers make free passage for commuters at toll plaza

Last day to pay property tax without interest, penalty today

Two thieves nabbed, 11 vehicles recovered

2 brothers land in police net with illegal weapon

On Punjabi University’s complaint, 40 booked for blocking entry to campus in Patiala

On Punjabi University’s complaint, 40 booked for blocking entry to campus in Patiala

Anti-rabies vaccination drive gets underway in Patiala

SIT grills Bikram Singh Majithia for 5 hours in drugs case

Rajindra Gymkhana & Mahindra Club polls: Voting peaceful, result today

Patiala clubs told to shut by 1 am