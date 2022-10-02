Afghan women seek better security after bombing

Kabul, October 1

A group of Afghan women Saturday protested a suicide bombing that killed or wounded dozens of students in a Shiite education centre in the capital Kabul a day earlier, demanding better security from the Taliban-run government. The demonstration was quickly broken up by Taliban police. The bomber struck an education centre Friday packed with hundreds of students in a Shiite neighbourhood, killing 19 people and wounding 27.

Among the casualties were teenagers taking practice university entrance exams, a Taliban spokesman said. The morning explosion at the centre took place in Kabul's Dashti Barchi neighbourhood, an area populated mostly by ethnic Hazaras, who belong to Afghanistan's minority Shiite community. — AP