Afghan famous singer Hasiba Noori killed by ‘unknown gunmen’ in Pakistan

Chandigarh, July 17
Afghan singer Hasiba Noori was on Sunday killed by “unknown gunmen” in Kuza of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan.
38 years old had fled the Taliban from Afghanistan in 2021 and sought refuge in Pakistan.
Hasiba Noori was a well known female vocalist.
Earlier, in an interview, she had spoken about the difficulties the Taliban caused her and Afghan women. She was reportedly living with her mother in Islamabad.
The famous Pashto singer had performed on various Afghan TV channels. Her known songs are "Sabza Janam”, “Ala Yaram” and “Mina”.
It is devastating to hear about the assassination of Afghan female singer Hasiba Noori in Peshawar. In her interview with Tak Tak 9months ago, she spoke about the difficulties the Taliban caused her and Afghan women. She left the rest of the family in Kabul but lived with her… pic.twitter.com/cwS6dXKMYX— Farzana Elham Kochai (@Farzanakochai) July 17, 2023
Hasiba Noori, a famous Afghan female singer who was a refugee in Pakistan, was killed in an attack by unknown gunmen in Pakistan on Sunday, July 16 2023. pic.twitter.com/3Skg3Fok3i— Rabee Popal (@rabee_popal) July 17, 2023
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal rain fury: Cloudburst hits Kullu’s Raison early morning; 1 dead, 3 injured
Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Himachal triggering landsl...
Monsoon Fury: Breaches in Ghaggar inundate parts of Punjab, Haryana; flashflood alert in Himachal
Army called in as 5,000 acres flooded in Mansa
Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop up each other with free seeds
Many farmers have come up with idea of setting up paddy nurs...
Opposition unity is going to be a game-changer, says Congress ahead of Bengaluru meet
The conclave in Bengaluru is being attended by 26 Opposition...
Fake diabetes, multivitamin medicines worth Rs 55 lakh for sale in Delhi, Haryana seized in Himachal Pradesh’s Baddi
The company did not have the license to manufacture these dr...