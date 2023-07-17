Afghan famous singer Hasiba Noori killed by ‘unknown gunmen’ in Pakistan

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 17

Afghan singer Hasiba Noori was on Sunday killed by “unknown gunmen” in Kuza of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan.

38 years old had fled the Taliban from Afghanistan in 2021 and sought refuge in Pakistan.

Hasiba Noori was a well known female vocalist.

Earlier, in an interview, she had spoken about the difficulties the Taliban caused her and Afghan women. She was reportedly living with her mother in Islamabad.

The famous Pashto singer had performed on various Afghan TV channels. Her known songs are "Sabza Janam”, “Ala Yaram” and “Mina”.

It is devastating to hear about the assassination of Afghan female singer Hasiba Noori in Peshawar. In her interview with Tak Tak 9months ago, she spoke about the difficulties the Taliban caused her and Afghan women. She left the rest of the family in Kabul but lived with her… pic.twitter.com/cwS6dXKMYX — Farzana Elham Kochai (@Farzanakochai) July 17, 2023

Hasiba Noori, a famous Afghan female singer who was a refugee in Pakistan, was killed in an attack by unknown gunmen in Pakistan on Sunday, July 16 2023. pic.twitter.com/3Skg3Fok3i — Rabee Popal (@rabee_popal) July 17, 2023

#Afghanistan #Pakistan #Taliban