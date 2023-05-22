Afghan military copter crashes, 2 pilots killed

Kabul, May 21

An Afghan military helicopter crashed in the country’s north on Sunday after hitting a power line base, killing two pilots, the Defence Ministry said.

The MD-530 chopper was patrolling in the area after it took off from northern Balkh province and crashed in the Kholim district in Samangan province, a ministry statement said. Officials said the chopper hit the base of a high voltage power line before crashing.

It’s unclear how many helicopters, including US choppers, are in the hands of the Taliban-run government. As the US-backed Afghan government collapsed in mid-August 2021, dozens of Afghan pilots fled to Central Asian countries, including Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Afghan air force pilots played a key role, alongside their US counterparts, in the 20-year war against Taliban insurgents. — Agencies