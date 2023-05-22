Afghan military copter crashes, 2 pilots killed

Kabul, May 21
An Afghan military helicopter crashed in the country’s north on Sunday after hitting a power line base, killing two pilots, the Defence Ministry said.
The MD-530 chopper was patrolling in the area after it took off from northern Balkh province and crashed in the Kholim district in Samangan province, a ministry statement said. Officials said the chopper hit the base of a high voltage power line before crashing.
It’s unclear how many helicopters, including US choppers, are in the hands of the Taliban-run government. As the US-backed Afghan government collapsed in mid-August 2021, dozens of Afghan pilots fled to Central Asian countries, including Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Afghan air force pilots played a key role, alongside their US counterparts, in the 20-year war against Taliban insurgents. — Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
UN will remain a 'talk shop' without reforms, cautions PM Modi at Hiroshima G7 session
Asks members to raise their voice together against unilatera...
2019 Lok Sabha elections were fought on bodies of our soldiers: J-K ex-governor Satyapal Mali
Says had an inquiry been done, the then home minister (Rajna...
Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry
Punjab-born Jaswant Singh Birdi will be the Chairman of the ...