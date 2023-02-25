 Afghan Taliban wants Pakistan to bear the cost of disarming TTP militants: Report : The Tribune India

Afghan Taliban wants Pakistan to bear the cost of disarming TTP militants: Report

Afghan interim government’s proposes disarming TTP members and relocation of their families from the Pak-Afghan border

Afghan Taliban wants Pakistan to bear the cost of disarming TTP militants: Report

Photo for representation. AP



PTI

Islamabad, February 25

The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan has for the first time proposed to Pakistan that it should bear the cost of disarming and rehabilitating the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) members and their families numbering more than 30,000 from the Pak-Afghan border areas, according to a media report.

This was revealed during the National Apex Committee meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday to formulate a strategy to deal with the rising incidents of terror attacks in Pakistan, according to The Express Tribune newspaper.

The Afghan Taliban has said it is willing to disarm and relocate the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) militants and their families across the border but wants Islamabad to bear the cost of the proposed rehabilitation, the report said.

The meeting was attended by a raft of high-profile members from the political and military establishment.

Friday’s meeting comes after Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and the Director General of the country’s spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt General Nadeem Anjum met the top brass of the Afghanistan Taliban regime in Kabul to share “irrefutable evidence” with them about the presence of TTP in the neighbouring country.

The Afghan interim government’s proposal includes disarming the TTP members and relocation of their families from the Pak-Afghan border, the report said.

However, the Afghan government has asked Pakistan to fund the proposal and bear the cost of rehabilitation of the TTP members, it said.

The meeting was informed that the Afghan Taliban made a similar proposal to China to address its concerns about the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM) in the restive Xinjiang province, the report said.

However, Pakistan is yet to respond to the Afghan Taliban’s idea as there is scepticism within the top brass that this proposal might not be feasible, the report said.

This is the first time that the Afghan Taliban has pitched this idea to Islamabad, the report said.

There are around 12,000 TTP militants in Afghanistan and with their families, that number surges to well beyond 30,000, it added.

Pakistan has been hit by a wave of terrorism, mostly in the country’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, but also in Balochistan, the Punjab town of Mianwali, which borders the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and also in the Sindh province.

During the Apex Committee meeting held last month, Pakistan’s civil and military leadership decided to seek Afghan Taliban chief Haibuttallah Akhundzada’s intervention to control the TTP.

On January 30, a Taliban suicide bomber blew himself up during the afternoon prayers in a mosque in Peshawar, killing 101 people and injuring more than 200 others.

In November last year, the TTP called off an indefinite ceasefire agreed with the government in June 2022 and ordered its militants to carry out attacks on the security forces.

Pakistan hoped that the Afghan Taliban after coming to power would stop the use of their soil against Pakistan by expelling the TTP operatives, but they have apparently refused to do so at the cost of straining ties with Islamabad.

The TTP, set up as an umbrella group of several militant outfits in 2007, called off a ceasefire with the federal government and ordered its militants to stage terrorist attacks across the country.

The group, which is believed to be close to Al-Qaeda, has been blamed for several deadly attacks across Pakistan, including an attack on army headquarters in 2009, assaults on military bases, and the 2008 bombing of the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad.

The TTP has also orchestrated the heinous Army Public School attack in Peshawar in 2014, in which over 130 students were killed.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab can't be governed from Delhi, says former RAW chief AS Dulat

2
Nation

'Shy' Pakistani teen had no visa, she sold jewellery, came to India via Dubai and Nepal to marry her lover

3
Punjab

CM Bhagwant Mann breaks silence on Ajanala incident, says those who took Guru Granth Sahib to police station can't be called 'waris' of Punjab

4
Nation

Woman principal in Indore college set on fire by ex-student over delay in marksheet succumbs to injuries

5
Trending

Bride in Gujarat dies of heart attack during wedding; family replaces her with younger sister; body kept in cold storage till ceremony was over

6
Chandigarh

Heritage sectors of Chandigarh not to be part of proposed Metro

7
Chandigarh

Mohali youth kidnapped, fingers chopped off

8
Punjab

SIT indicts Badals, ex-DGP Sumedh Saini in Kotkapura case

9
Chandigarh

8-acre govt land freed from encroachments in Chandigarh

10
Nation

My hunch is Modi will bail out Pakistan at some stage later this year, says former RAW chief Dulat

Don't Miss

View All
Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president
Diaspora

Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora
Trending

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest
Diaspora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022
Diaspora

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022

Kangra’s ‘organic’ wool exported to Europe, US
Himachal

Kangra's 'organic' wool exported to Europe, US

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Top News

G20 Ministerial under India’s Presidency ends without communique after no consensus on war in Ukraine

G20 Ministerial under India’s Presidency ends without communique after no consensus on war in Ukraine

Not the forum to resolve security issues but most nations co...

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives in India on 2-day visit

India pressing for resolving Ukraine conflict through diplomacy, dialogue: PM Modi

Holds wide-ranging talks with visiting German Chancellor Ola...

CM Bhagwant Mann breaks silence on Ajanala incident, says those who took Guru Granth Sahib to police station can’t be called ‘waris’ of Punjab

CM Bhagwant Mann breaks silence on Ajanala incident, says those who took Guru Granth Sahib to police station can't be called 'waris' of Punjab

As per Punjab Police, demonstrators used holy Guru Granth Sa...

Emergence of any third force will provide advantage to NDA: Congress’s draft political resolution

Emergence of any third force will provide advantage to NDA: Congress’s draft political resolution

The draft was prepared by the political affairs sub-group fo...

Ex-RAW chief Dulat warns against ‘mis-governance’ in Punjab, says it can't be 'governed from Delhi'

Punjab can't be governed from Delhi, says former RAW chief AS Dulat

Dulat, however, says he does not foresee another outbreak of...


Cities

View All

Tight security at Ajnala after clash

Tight security at Ajnala after clash

'Saroop' row: DSGMC, Iqbal Singh Lalpura allege 'maryada' violation during Ajnala protest

Four child labourers rescued in Amritsar

Chheharta police nab 2 in murder bid case

LIG flats falling into disuse in Amritsar

Chandigarh Civic body nets Rs 66.79-crore property tax, highest ever

Chandigarh Civic body nets Rs 66.79-crore property tax, highest ever

Heritage sectors of Chandigarh not to be part of proposed Metro

8-acre govt land freed from encroachments in Chandigarh

Mohali youth kidnapped, fingers chopped off

Two-day Chitkara Lit Fest begins

AAP, BJP register police complaints over Delhi MC House ruckus

AAP, BJP register police complaints over Delhi MC House ruckus

Men planning to cross border for weapons training held near Red Fort in Delhi

Places of worship cannot encroach public land, hinder development: Delhi HC

4 killed as truck overturns, falls on them in Delhi

Delhi High Court stays re-election for members of MCD Standing Committee

CMO intervenes to get released land auction money of village

CMO intervenes to get released land auction money of village

DEO: Not aware of reason why Class XII English exam put off

New NRI body comes up; Sabha objects to it

Last rites of gangster killed in encounter performed

Ex-Akali leader calls on Kejriwal

Over 80,000 stray canines sterilised since 2015 in Ludhiana

Over 80,000 stray canines sterilised since 2015 in Ludhiana

A first, fertility rate almost halved in Ludhiana district, below replacement level: Survey

Ludhiana MC seeks details of properties with arrears from LIT

4 land in Khanna police net with charas, opium

Four nabbed with 22-kg ganja in Ludhiana

Heritage festival off to colourful start in Patiala

Heritage festival off to colourful start in Patiala

Hiring of Agniveers: Register online by March 15