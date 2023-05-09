Afghanistan asks Pakistan, banned TTP to hold talks

PTI

Islamabad, May 8

Afghanistan’s interim Taliban regime Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has asked Pakistan and the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to sit together for a dialogue, amid a sharp increase in deadly attacks on Pakistani security forces in recent months.

“It is requested that Pakistan and TTP sit together for dialogue,” Muttaqi, who is here on a four-day visit to Pakistan to attend bilateral and trilateral dialogues, said while addressing an event in Islamabad on Monday, Geo News reported.

Pakistan had held several rounds of talks - brokered by the Afghan Taliban - with the TTP but the negotiations failed last year after which the militant group resumed terror activities. Pakistan has witnessed a surge in TTP violence since the militant group formally ended the ceasefire on November 28.