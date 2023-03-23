Afghanistan, Pakistan quake toll 12

Islamabad, March 22
A strong 6.8 magnitude earthquake with the epicentre in Afghanistan shook Pakistan, killing at least 12 persons and injuring nearly 250 others in both the countries, authorities said on Wednesday.
The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in Peshawar in a tweet said that nine persons, including five men, two women and two children were killed in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.
Two persons — a man in Islamabad and a 13-year-old girl in Abbottabad — lost their lives due to a cardiac arrest after quake. Nearly 200 persons were injured in Swat, where hospitals declared a state of emergency.
