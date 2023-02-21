Afghanistan shuts border with Pak

Kabul, February 20

Taliban authorities have closed the main border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan, an Afghan official said on Monday, and residents in the area reported the sound of gunfire near the normally bustling border transit point.

A Taliban provincial official said the Torkham border crossing, near the Khyber Pass, was closed for all trade and travellers.

“The Pakistan side hadn’t committed to their promises, they have promised to create facilities for transit, sick people and passengers,” said Siddiqullah Quraishi, the head of the Afghan province of Nangahar’s information department, as the reason for the closure.

He did not elaborate on the issues but said both sides were trying to find a solution and denied there had been any clashes, saying the situation was under control. — Reuters