Afghanistan women rights activist picked for Nobel Prize

Kabul, February 11

When the Taliban seized power in August 2021, hundreds of women’s rights activists fled Afghanistan, fearing reprisals from the militant group. But Mahbouba Seraj, one of the most prominent rights campaigners in the country, refused to leave, even though she holds a US passport, the media reported.

Despite intimidation from the Taliban, the 75-year-old has continued to advocate for the rights of women and girls and operate a network of shelters for women fleeing domestic abuse, as per official media reports.

“This nomination is the result of all the sacrifices and efforts of Afghan women,” Seraj said. — IANS