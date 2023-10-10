 Afghans still hope to find survivors from quake that killed over 2,000 in western Herat province : The Tribune India

  Afghans still hope to find survivors from quake that killed over 2,000 in western Herat province

Afghans still hope to find survivors from quake that killed over 2,000 in western Herat province

The United Nations said the Zinda Jan district was worst-affected area, with 1,294 deaths and 1,688 injuries

Afghans still hope to find survivors from quake that killed over 2,000 in western Herat province

Afghan men search for victims after an earthquake in Zenda Jan district in Herat province, of western Afghanistan. AP/PTI



AP

Zinda Jan (Afghanistan), October 10

Clinging to hope that finding survivors was still possible, Afghan rescuers and villagers kept digging through rubble in western Herat province on Tuesday, three days after one of the deadliest earthquakes in the region left more than 2,000 dead.

Elsewhere in Herat, people were digging graves for loved ones killed in Saturday's 6.3 magnitude quake. On a barren field in the district of Zinda Jan, a bulldozer removed mounds of earth to clear space for a long row of graves.

“It is very difficult to find a family member from a destroyed house and a few minutes to later bury him or her in a nearby grave, again under the ground,” said Mir Agha, from the city of Herat, who had joined hundreds of volunteers to help the locals.

Across kilometres (miles) of dusty hills, there was little left of villages besides rubble and funerals.

In Naib Rafi, a village that previously had about 2,500 residents, people said that almost no one was still alive besides men who were working outside when the quake struck. Survivors worked all day with excavators to dig long trenches for mass burials.

Janan Sayiq, a spokesman for the Afghan Taliban government's national disaster authority, said the quake killed and injured thousands but couldn't provide a breakdown for the casualties. Earlier, Taliban officials said more than 2,000 had died across Herat.

The epicenter was about 40 kilometres (25 miles) northwest of the city of Herat, the provincial capital, the US Geological Survey said. Several of the aftershocks have been strong, including one on Monday that caused residents of the city to rush out of their homes once again.

The United Nations said the Zinda Jan district was the worst-affected area, with 1,294 deaths and 1,688 injuries. In addition, 485 people — 191 men and 294 women — are missing. Six schools are also reported to have been destroyed, said the UN.

Nearly 2,000 houses in 20 villages were destroyed, the Taliban have said. The area hit by the quake has just one government-run hospital. As winter approaches, the new disaster is likely to make it even harder for people to meet basic needs, such as shelter, food and medicine, aid groups have warned.

It is not clear how much foreign aid has reached Herat since Saturday. The global response has been slow. Much of the world is wary of dealing directly with the Taliban-led government and focused on the deadly escalation between Israel and the Palestinians in the aftermath of the surprise attack by Gaza militants on Saturday.

Pakistan has pledged to send blankets, tents, and medicines, and China is reported to have offered cash and other forms of emergency humanitarian assistance.

Other foreign governments said they will work with aid agencies on the ground to help with rescue and recovery, and Afghans have launched fundraising campaigns. Authorities in Kabul did not respond to questions about how much aid has arrived from overseas.

In a statement, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies urged the media not to turn away from Afghanistan. “Your reporting can bring back attention to Afghanistan and the Afghan people's untold stories of resilience and need,” an IFRC statement said.

“Afghanistan needs you — now, more than ever. Please, let's not add forgotten' to the long list of tragedies that this resilient nation has already endured,” IFRC spokesperson Tommaso Della Longa said in the statement.

The Taliban's justice ministry has urged national and international charity foundations, businesses and Afghans to gather aid for the province. “Due to the extent of damages and casualties caused by this incident, a large number of our compatriots in Herat province need urgent humanitarian aid,” the ministry said in a statement.

The Taliban-appointed deputy prime minister for economic affairs, Abdul Ghani Baradar, and his team visited the quake-affected region on Monday to deliver “immediate relief assistance” and ensure “equitable and accurate distribution of aid,” authorities said.

During his trip, Baradar assured a gathering of officials and elders that the government has mobilised all available resources.

“Various ministries and departments are working tirelessly to provide urgent assistance and build shelters for those who have lost their homes,” said Baradar. He highlighted their commitment to transparently distributing the collected aid to deserving individuals, including the establishment of a dedicated commission.

Baradar also appealed to international aid institutions and agencies to provide all possible assistance, emphasising the urgency of their support during this profound tragedy.

The Taliban's supreme leader has made no public comments about the quake. Top UN officials in Afghanistan also went to Zinda Jan to assess the extent of the damage. In neighbouring Pakistan, the government held a special session to review aid for Afghanistan, including relief teams, food, medicine, tents and blankets.

Vital infrastructure, including bridges, was destroyed and emergency response teams have been deployed to provide humanitarian assistance, the International Rescue Committee said. More than 35 teams from the military and nonprofit groups are involved in rescue efforts, said Sayiq, from the disaster authority.

Afghans are still reeling from other recent disasters, including the magnitude 6.5 earthquake in March that struck much of western Pakistan and eastern Afghanistan, and an earthquake that hit eastern Afghanistan in June 2022, flattening stone and mud-brick homes and killing at least 1,000 people.

People of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour: PM Modi as Netanyahu updates him on situation

People of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour: PM Modi as Netanyahu updates him on situation

India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all i...

Israel pounds Gaza neighbourhoods, as people scramble for safety in sealed-off territory

Israel pounds Gaza neighbourhoods, as people scramble for safety in sealed-off territory

Israel has stopped all access of food, fuel and medicines in...

Amid SYL row, Punjab govt calls 2-day assembly session on Oct 20-21

Amid SYL row, Punjab govt calls 2-day assembly session on Oct 20-21

Officials argue that the October 20-21 session will be an ex...

ISRO to launch first unmanned test flight for Gaganyaan on October 21

ISRO to launch first unmanned test flight for Gaganyaan on October 21

Gaganyaan project envisages demonstration of human spaceflig...

NewsClick row: Purkayastha, Chakravarty sent to 10-day judicial custody

NewsClick row: Purkayastha, Chakravarty sent to 10-day judicial custody

Have been arrested in a case lodged under anti-terror law UA...


Attempt to illegally occupy NRIs' Darshan Avenue property foiled

Amritsar: Attempt to illegally occupy NRIs’ Darshan Avenue property foiled

Tarn Taran: One killed as soil caves in at gurdwara

Amritsar: Man flees with Honda car on pretext of test drive

Jhabhal road residents irked as Central Jail officials increase mobile phone jammer range

GNDU welcomes Asian Games athletes

Bathinda-Delhi flight resumes

Bathinda-Delhi flight resumes

Huge fire incident at PGI's Nehru Hospital, 400 patients shifted late night

Fire breaks out at Chandigarh PGI's Nehru Hospital; 400 patients evacuated

Crypto scam: Retired Himachal cop among three arrested by Mohali police

Pollution: Chandigarh AQI slips to 'moderate' level

Chandigarh Administration plans shuttle bus service to Sukhna Lake

Morcha for release of 'Bandi Singhs': High Court puts Centre on notice

Delhi excise scam: Court extends AAP MP Sanjay Singh's ED custody till Oct 13

Delhi excise policy case: Court extends AAP MP Sanjay Singh's ED custody till October 13

NewsClick row: Purkayastha, Chakravarty sent to 10-day judicial custody

ED raids AAP's Delhi MLA Amanatullah Khan in money-laundering case

Recurring instances of security breaches at college festivals shows lackadaisical approach of authorities: Delhi High Court

Inclusivity in agri-food systems crucial for planet, says President Droupadi Murmu

3 minors among six of family charred to death in Jalandhar

3 minors among six of family charred to death in Jalandhar

Six deaths: Pall of gloom descends on Jalandhar's Avtar Nagar

Student dies, classmate injured in road mishap

Agencies procure 50,333 MT paddy in markets: DC

16 booked for stubble burning

Stubble burning at 8-year low, air quality turns 'unhealthy' in Ludhiana

Stubble burning at 8-year low, air quality turns ‘unhealthy’ in Ludhiana

Despite rise in dengue cases, apheresis machine lying defunct at Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Bank credits swindled amount of Rs 81.5 lakh back in farmer's account

Youth killed, four injured as car falls off flyover

40-year-old man ends life, three booked on abetment to suicide charges

15 cases registered for crop residue burning

15 cases registered for crop residue burning

Memorial of martyr Sub Lt Gur Iqbal Singh Sandhu unveiled at Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Patiala

MC constructs new cowsheds at Gazipur

College holds orientation programme

Centre holds training programme on paddy residue management