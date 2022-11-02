Africa 'major buyer' of Indian arms

Johannesburg, November 1
India has emerged as a leading defence exporter in recent years and could fulfil Africa’s maritime, aerospace and defence requirements, with Mauritius, Mozambique and Seychelles becoming the major buyers of Indian arms during 2017-2021, according to a research report released here.
The report by India Exim Bank, titled ‘Reinvigorating India’s Economic Engagements with Southern Africa’, was released at the inauguration of the CII-Exim Bank Regional Conclave on India-Southern Africa Growth Partnership, where government officials and captains of business and industry are meeting on Tuesday to discuss areas of potential cooperation.
“Increased cooperation in areas of aerospace, defence, maritime equipment and vessels can ensure security and enhance technological capacity of Africa and at the same time accelerate India’s efforts to achieve USD 5 billion defence export target by 2025,” the report said.
According to the report, Mauritius accounted for 6.6 per cent of India’s arms exports during 2017-2021, followed by Mozambique (five per cent) and Seychelles (2.3 per cent). — PTI
To help achieve $5 bn export target: Report
- Increased cooperation can accelerate India’s efforts to achieve $5 bn defence export target by 2025
- Mauritius accounts for 6.6% of India’s arms exports, followed by Mozambique 5% and Seychelles 2.3%
