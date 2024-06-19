After 50 yrs, man gets Rolex watch ‘eaten’ by cow

PTI

London: Thanks to a metal detectorist, a 95-year-old British farmer’s prized Rolex watch, which he believed was eaten by a cow, has been reunited with the timepiece half a century later. James Steele said he lost the watch in the early 1970s when he “suddenly realised” its bracelet had broken. “The cow could have eaten it with a mouthful of grass, the vet said,” Steele said. Now, a metal detectorist has given back the watch to the owner after finding it on his land. pti

India-born brain trauma expert honoured in UK

London: An India-born brain trauma expert and professor of anaesthesia at the University of Cambridge has been conferred with one of the high honours by Britain’s King Charles III for “services to neurocritical care”. Prof David Krishna Menon, Head of Division of Anaesthesia at the University of Cambridge, was conferred with a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) by the 75-year-old monarch in his annual Birthday Honours list over the weekend.

