After dam breach, Russia shells Ukraine’s Kherson

Kherson, June 8

Russian forces on Thursday shelled a southern Ukrainian city, Kherson, that was inundated in a catastrophic dam collapse, Ukrainian officials said, forcing a suspension of some rescue work hours after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy travelled to the area to assess the damage.

At least five people have died, many are homeless, and tens of thousands are without potable water after the Kakhovka dam's destruction. Ukraine accused Russia of blowing of the facility, which Moscow's forces controlled, while Russia said Ukraine bombarded it. Hundreds of Ukrainians were rescued from rooftops.

Meanwhile, Ukraine dismissed reports about its counteroffensive.

Media reports suggested the offensive by Ukraine had begun, but a spokesperson for the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said, “We have no such information.” Ukraine's military said the flooding in Kherson had forced Russian troops to retreat by a few kilometres. — Agencies

Biden, Sunak hold talks

US President Joe Biden and UK PM Rishi Sunak held talks at the White House on Thursday. They were expected to cover the war in Ukraine, economic security, China and other issues.