After Imran's arrest, PTI supporters held

Islamabad, August 6
After arrest of PTI chairman Imran Khan, Section 144 has been imposed in various districts of Pakistan’s Punjab province for seven days while several supporters of the former prime minister were arrested, local media reported.
As per official notification, gatherings, public meetings, demonstrations, sit-ins and rallies are banned for seven days in Kasur, Jhelum, Mianwali, Mandi Bahauddin and Rawalpindi districts, ARY news reported. The PTI chief was arrested on Saturday from his Zaman Park residence after a district and sessions court sentenced him to three-year jail in the Toshakhana case. After his arrest, the PTI had called for peaceful protests, Dawn reported. Many of the former prime minister’s supporters, who were protesting his arrest, were arrested.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as Lok Sabha MP revoked
The Supreme Court on Friday stayed his conviction, paving th...
2 terrorists killed as Army foils infiltration bid in J-K's Poonch
Troops in Degwar sector notice the movement of some terroris...
Curfew relaxed in twin Imphal districts of Manipur till Monday noon
Ethnic clashes between Kukis and Meiteis broke out in Manipu...
5 cops suspended over sexual assault on 2 Manipur women; more forces sent
15 houses burnt in fresh violence | IG-rank officer to probe...
Australian teacher 'vilifies' Indians as 'Uber drivers and Deliveroo people'
The New South Wales Civil and Administrative Tribunal has as...