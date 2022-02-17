After vax, quality of antibodies improves for months : Study

Washington, February 16
Antibodies produced by immune cells become steadily more formidable and precisely targeted against the SARS-CoV-2 virus for at least six months after vaccination, according to a study.
The researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in the US assessed the antibody response to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in detail in people. The findings, published on Tuesday in the journal Nature, suggest that declining antibody levels in the months after vaccination primarily represent a shift to a sustainable immune response.
The researchers also noted that even quite low levels of antibodies would continue to provide some protection against disease, as long as the virus does not change. "If the virus did not change, most people who got two doses of this vaccine would be in very good shape," said senior study author Ali Ellebedy, an associate professor at Washington University. — PTI
All 5-11 yr olds to be inoculated in scotland
London: Scotland will offer Covid vaccines to all 5-11 year olds, first minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Wednesday, accepting advice received from British vaccine advisers. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation advises the Covid vaccine rollout in all four nations of the United Kingdom. Wales has also said it will implement the JCVI advice. Reuters
