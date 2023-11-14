Against harmony: Nepal bans Tiktok

Kathmandu, November 13
The Nepal government on Monday decided to ban the Chinese-owned social network platform Tiktok, citing its negative effects on social harmony.
According to government spokesperson and Minister for Communication and Information Technology, Rekha Sharma, Monday’s Cabinet meeting decided to prohibit TikTok’s use. The decision to ban Tiktok will be implemented through the Ministry of Communication and IT, she said. TikTok did not respond to a request for comment.
