Agra-born Devika is California's Surgeon General

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, February 3

India-born Devika Bhushan has been appointed California’s Surgeon General after incumbent Nadine Burke Harris resigned on Wednesday, following three years in the role. Agra-born Devika is the daughter of Indu Bhushan, who set up India's flagship Ayushman Bharat Mission for annual cashless hospitalisation cover of Rs 5 lakh for over 10 crore vulnerable families.

The 35-year-old has written policy analyses on preventing gun violence, lead toxicity and foster care legal implementation in the US. She did her undergraduate degree from Columbia University, MD from Harvard Medical School and general pediatrics residency from the Johns Hopkins Hospital Bloomberg Children’s Center. Earlier, she served on Stanford’s faculty as a Clinical Instructor in the General Pediatrics division. — TNS