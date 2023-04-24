 Ahead of coronation, Royals ‘avert’ Kohinoor controversy : The Tribune India

Ahead of coronation, Royals ‘avert’ Kohinoor controversy

Buckingham Palace would have been conscious about the potential for controversy around the colonial era Kohinoor diamond claimed by India and averted it becoming a side story of King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s Coronation ceremony next month, a royal expert has said.



London, April 23

Buckingham Palace would have been conscious about the potential for controversy around the colonial era Kohinoor diamond claimed by India and averted it becoming a side story of King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s Coronation ceremony next month, a royal expert has said.

Camilla Tominey is the Associate Editor of ‘The Daily Telegraph’ and has an inside track to the British royal family as the newspaper’s royal expert.

In an interview with PTI, she reflected upon the significance of Camilla choosing to forgo the traditional crown used for the monarch’s partner as the “consort crown” due to it being embedded with the Kohinoor — also known as Koh-i-Noor. Among the crown jewels unveiled by the palace for the Coronation ceremony on May 6, it was confirmed that Queen Mary’s Crown has been chosen by Camilla. “I think the palace were conscious about the Koh-i-Noor perhaps being controversial and therefore have decided that they don’t want there to be a side story about the provenance of these diamonds,” said Tominey. — PTI

Camilla decides to wear another crown

  • Buckingham Palace would have been conscious about potential for controversy around the Kohinoor diamond claimed by India
  • Camilla chose to forgo traditional crown used for King’s partner as “consort crown” because it is embedded with the diamond
  • Among the crown jewels unveiled for coronation on May 6, it was confirmed that Queen Mary’s Crown has been chosen by Camilla
  • The Kohinoor diamond now sits in the crown of the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, the mother of Queen Elizabeth II, since 1937

