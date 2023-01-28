Ahead of NSA Doval's visit, US terms India 'partner of choice'

PTI

Washington, January 27

India is an important partner of choice for the United States, the administration led by President Joe Biden has said ahead of a crucial visit by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval for talks with the top American leadership, including his counterpart Jake Sullivan.

In response to a question on Doval’s planned visit to Washington next week, State Department’s Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters here on Thursday that enhanced security cooperation with India was also part of United States-India relations. “India is an important partner of choice for the United States in a number of spaces, and that includes trade cooperation,” Patel said.

“It, of course, includes security cooperation. It also includes technological cooperation as well. I don’t want to get too ahead of the process or get ahead of any specific meetings that might be coming down the pike,” he said. Both sides are yet to announce the visit of the Indian National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, to Washington.

Earleir this week, India’s Deputy National Security Advisor Vikram Misri was in Washington and met top officials from the Biden administration.