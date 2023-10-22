Aid trickles into besieged Gaza as UN chief urges Israel to avoid ‘collective punishment’

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, October 21

Aid deliveries began moving into the besieged Palestinian territory through the border crossing between Egypt and Gaza on Saturday, for the first time since Israel sealed it off following Hamas’ bloody rampage two weeks ago. This, even as world leaders, including UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, appealed to Israel to act in accordance with international law and protect civilian lives.

15 days of war 4,385 killed in Gaza Strip, including 1,756 children

13,561 wounded Many More truckloads of help needed We need many, many, many more truckloads of aid & a continual flow of assistance. — Cindy McCain, World Food Programme

Only 20 trucks of aid were allowed in, an amount that aid workers said was insufficient to address the unprecedented humanitarian crisis in Gaza. More than 200 trucks carrying roughly 3,000 tonnes of aid have been positioned near the crossing for days.

1L protest in London About 1 lakh people joined a pro-Palestinian protest in London on Saturday, demanding an immediate ceasefire to the conflict in Gaza Strip

Guterres condemned Hamas’ attack on Israel, but added that “it can never justify collective punishment of the Palestinian people”. Hamas freed two American woman hostages it had kidnapped during its assault on Israel a fortnight ago while Israeli airstrikes continued to hit southern Gaza, which has seen a population inflow after people from north Gaza fled over there following orders from the Israeli military.

Indian-American artistes write to Biden In the US, dozens of artistes and performers, including Indian-origin Anoushka Shankar, Hasan Minhaj and Raveena Aurora, wrote to President Joe Biden, urging him to press for a ceasefire

US President Joe Biden said Hamas may have attacked Israel in part to sabotage normalisation of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia. “They knew that I was about to sit down with the Saudis,” the US President said at a fundraiser. He also assured his European allies that the US could sustain a two-front effort in Ukraine and Israel.

Israeli media reports said the Israel Defense Forces had been preparing for the ground offensive in Gaza Strip and troops were conducting training, with Tel Aviv approving plans for expansion of the fighting. The Israeli military has made intensive deployment at the Gaza border for the assault, which officials say would “begin soon”.

At least 4,385 persons have been killed in the Gaza Strip in the 15 days of the war, including 1,756 children, and another 13,561 people wounded, claimed the Palestinian Health Ministry. Palestinian human rights bodies said the number of Arabs arrested has doubled since the October 7 violence unleashed by Hamas. Of them, 4,000 labourers from Gaza working in Israel have been picked up. Besides, over 1,000 have been arrested in raids in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

At the regional summit in Egypt where Guterres and Cleverley opposed “collective punishment”, Iraq’s PM Shia al-Sudani warned that the flow of oil to global markets would be disrupted if the war spread to other countries in the region. French President Emmanuel Macron said the release of two Americans in Gaza was “a very good result” and expressed hope it could help pave the way for others, including French-Israelis, to be freed.

