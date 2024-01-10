Air Force Two carrying US Vice President Kamala Harris diverted to DC-area airport after encountering 'wind shear'

Washington, January 10
US Vice President Kamala Harris' aircraft was forced to divert to a Washington-area airport after encountering stormy weather Tuesday night as she returned from a trip to Georgia.
Press secretary Kirsten Allen said in a statement, “Tonight, en route from Atlanta, GA, Air Force 2 was diverted from Joint Base Andrews to Dulles International Airport due to inclement weather.”
A person familiar with the matter, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss it, said the aircraft encountered wind shear as a powerful storm brought high winds and rain to the nation's capital. The same person said no one was injured.
Wind shear is a sudden shift in wind direction or speed that can be hazardous during take-off and landing.
