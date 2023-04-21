Airport cargo worth over C$20 million stolen from Toronto’s airport

Toronto, April 21
A cargo container with gold and other items worth over C$20 million (USD 14.8 million) was stolen from Toronto’s Pearson International airport, authorities said on Thursday.
Peel Regional Police Inspector Stephen Duivesteyn said a “high value” container was taken from a holding area facility after being unloaded from a plane on Monday evening.
“As per normal procedure, the aircraft was unloaded and cargo was transported from the aircraft to a holding cargo facility,” he said. “The container contained a high value shipment. It did contain gold but it was not exclusive to gold. It contained other items of monetary value.
The missing goods were reported to police a short time after.
Police declined to provide more details.
“We’re three days in, so our investigators have their eyes open to all avenues,” Duivesteyn said.
No arrests have been made.
