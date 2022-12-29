Alarming: UNSC slams Af curbs on women

PTI

United Nations, December 28

The UN Security Council, under the current presidency of India, has voiced concern over restrictions on women and girls’ education and work imposed by the Taliban in Afghanistan, calling for a swift reversal of these policies which increasingly eroded respect for human rights.

India’s Ambassador to the UN and currently the UNSC President for the month of December, Ruchira Kamboj, issued a press statement on Tuesday on behalf of the 15-nation Council that said that its members are “deeply alarmed” by reports that the Taliban have suspended access to universities for women and girls.

No respect for human rights Taliban should reopen schools and remove the practices which represent an erosion for the respect of human rights and fundamental freedom. —Ruchira Kamboj, India’s un representative

The Council reiterated its “deep concern” over the suspension of schools beyond the 6th grade, as well as its call for the full, equal, and meaningful participation of women and girls in Afghanistan. It “called on the Taliban to reopen schools and swiftly reverse these policies and practices, which represents an increasing erosion for the respect of human rights and fundamental freedoms.”

The members of the council are furthermore “profoundly concerned” by reports that the Taliban have banned female employees of NGOs and international organisations from going to work.