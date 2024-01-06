Video: Alaska plane’s door opens mid-air 20 minutes after takeoff with 171 on board

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 6

A door was blown out of Boeing aircraft of Alaska with 171 people on board just after takeoff. The plane has made an emergency landing.

Alaska Airlines Flight 1282, which had been bound for Ontario, California, suffered the depressurization soon after departure and landed safely back at Portland at 5:26 pm

Pacific Time with 171 passengers and six crew, about 20 minutes after takeoff, according to the airline and Flightradar24 data.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the crew reported a pressurization issue, and said it would investigate.

The new MAX 9 was delivered in late October to Alaska and certified in early November, according to FAA data.

A statement from Boeing read: "We are aware of the incident involving Alaska Airlines Flight 1282. We are working to gather more information and are in contact with our airline customer. A Boeing technical team stands ready to support the investigation."

Social media posts showed a window and portion of a side wall missing on the airplane, and oxygen masks deployed.

