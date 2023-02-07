 Alcohol bans in central Australia reinstated amid crime wave : The Tribune India

Alcohol bans in central Australia reinstated amid crime wave

Alcohol bans in central Australia reinstated amid crime wave

Photo for representation only.



Canberra, February 7

Alcohol bans will be reinstated for indigenous communities in central Australia in response to a crime wave.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chief Minister of the Northern Territory (NT) Natasha Fyles confirmed that dry zones will be reinstated for indigenous town camps and communities near Alice Springs, reports Xinhua news agency.

It comes less than 12 months after intervention-era alcohol bans in the NT ended in July 2022, making alcohol legal in some areas for the first time in 15 years.

As a result, rates of alcohol-fuelled violence have soared in Alice Springs, drawing national attention and calls from Mayor Matt Paterson for Australian Defence Force (ADF) support.

Albanese visited the region in late January and launched a review that recommended the return of bans.

Under the new legislation that will be introduced to the NT Parliament, communities can apply to opt out of the reinstated bans if 60 per cent of residents support the decision and they have an alcohol management plan in place.

Addressing the Parliament, Albanese conceded the current and former government could have done more to plan for the end of the 15-year bans.

He said the situation in Alice Springs is about more than alcohol and announced A$250 million ($173 million) in funding for a "better, safer future" for the region.

"This is about intergenerational disadvantage. It is about a lack of employment services, a lack of community services, a lack of educational opportunity," he said.

IANS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Turkey earthquake: Days ago, ‘researcher’ predicted powerful temblor will hit region; his old tweet is viral now

2
Punjab

Former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested in disproportionate assets case

3
Nation

Woman SHO caught on camera getting massage from constable on duty in UP's Kasganj police station; video goes viral

4
Nation

Govt reaches out to Opposition to end Parliament logjam over Adani issue, both Houses may start functioning from Tuesday

5
Nation

50% upsurge in students flying abroad for studies

6
Trending

Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in 'Mystic Mirror'; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib

7
Haryana

Gurugram to soon get connected with Vande Bharat Express, RRTS

8
Nation

No scope for hate crimes on basis of religion in secular country such as India: Supreme Court

9
World

New powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.6 hits southeast Turkey; official says 2 temblors independent of each other

10
Business

Adani Group shares continue to slide as Quant unloads holdings, Stanchart stops accepting its bonds

Don't Miss

View All
Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in ‘Mystic Mirror’; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib
Trending

Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in 'Mystic Mirror'; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib

23-year-old model who lost her top lip in pitbull attack in US shares photos after surgeries that reconstructed her beautiful smile
Entertainment

23-year-old model who lost her top lip in pitbull attack in US shares photos after surgeries that reconstructed her beautiful smile

50% upsurge in students flying abroad for studies
Nation

50% upsurge in students flying abroad for studies

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks
Sports

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks

Part of road in Canada to be named Komagata Maru Way
Diaspora

Part of road in Canada to be named 'Komagata Maru Way'

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Himachal

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days
Punjab

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in 12 days!
Chandigarh

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in Chandigarh in 12 days!

Top News

Rahul Gandhi speaks on President’s address in Lok Sabha, raises Adani assets issue

India a case study on government-business tango, PM Modi deserves gold medal for facilitating Adani’s rise: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi was speaking for the first time in the House af...

Victoria Gowri takes oath as additional judge of Madras High Court as Supreme Court dismisses plea against her

Supreme Court dismisses plea to restrain Victoria Gowri from taking oath as Madras High Court judge

She is administered the oath of office on Tuesday morning

Man injured in firing at Ludhiana court

Man injured in firing outside Ludhiana court

A man who was in the court to attend a hearing attacked alle...

Will give appropriate response to any aggression: Army Commander on LAC situation

Will give appropriate response to any aggression: Army Commander on LAC situation

Lt General Upendra Dwivedi said Northern Command is in a hig...

Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in ‘Mystic Mirror’; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib

Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in 'Mystic Mirror'; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib

The three artistes -- Adam Berry, Gurujas and Harijiwan -- a...


Cities

View All

Anti-gangster team busts arms smugglers’ gang, 3 arrested

Anti-gangster team busts arms smugglers’ gang, 3 arrested

Traffic trouble on Fatehgarh Churian road irks residents

Encroachments removed

Teachers protest govt move to lower retirement age

Congress accuses Centre of favouring business groups

BKU Dakonda heads for split

BKU Dakonda heads for split

Panel’s clean chit to Carmel

Panel’s clean chit to Carmel

Food in CITCO’s banquet halls, restaurants gets dearer

Of self-styled pastors & false promises

Agenda copies not given prior to key meets, councillors cry foul

Car RC cancelled over misuse of Aadhaar card

Supreme Court to hear on Wednesday AAP plea seeking mayoral election in Delhi MC

Supreme Court to hear on Wednesday AAP plea seeking mayoral election in Delhi MC

Youth arrested for killing paralysed father in Delhi

CM leaves event midway, bizmen feel disappointed

CM leaves event midway, bizmen feel disappointed

Eyeing LS poll next year, BJP holds dist meet

Illicit liquor, lahan seized during raid

Congress protests over Adani-Hindenburg row

Labourers, tractor drivers back in business at sand mining sites in Nawanshahr district

Man injured in firing at Ludhiana court

Man injured in firing outside Ludhiana court

Vigilance seeks info on ‘shady’ deals of previous Ludhiana Improvement Trust regime

Interlocking tiles fixed in wrong manner in Ludhiana

BEd exams: Students protest in Ludhiana against college for not issuing roll numbers

Carcass utilisation plant in Ludhiana lying non-operational

3 members of gang nabbed with ~8.4L in fake currency

3 members of gang nabbed with Rs 8.4L in fake currency

Panchayats to help police eradicate drug menace

Now, all dist sign boards to have info in Punjabi

Sports day at PLW school

Congress holds protest outside Sirhind SBI