Alice Munro, Nobel Prize-winning author, dies at 92

OTTAWA: Nobel Prize-winning Canadian writer Alice Munro, whose exquisitely crafted tales of the loves, ambitions and travails of small-town women in her native land made her a globally acclaimed master of the short story, has died at the age of 92, her publisher said. Reuters

King Charles unveils first portrait since coronation

LONDON: Britain’s King Charles on Tuesday unveiled the first official portrait of himself since his coronation last May. The portrait by artist Jonathan Yeo depicts Charles against a background of vivid red hues, wearing the uniform of the Welsh Guards military unit, with a butterfly just above his shoulder. Reuters

POOCH SHOW: A Yorkshire Terrier from Texas competes in the 148th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City. REUTERS

