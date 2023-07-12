All 6 aboard helicopter carrying Mexican tourists killed in crash near Mount Everest in Nepal

Kathmandu, July 12
All six people on board a helicopter carrying Mexican tourists were killed when it crashed on Tuesday near Mount Everest in Nepal, authorities said.
The helicopter crashed in the Lamajura area and all the bodies were recovered, said Basanta Bhattarai, the chief government administrator in the area.
The five tourists were Mexican nationals and the pilot was Nepalese, the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal said in a statement. The Mexicans included two men and three women.
Federico Salas, Mexico's ambassador to India, told N+, part of Mexico's Televisa network, that the five Mexican victims were part of the same family.
Mexico's National Cancer Institute said via Twitter that one of those killed was Dr Abril Sifuentes González, a resident in internal medicine there. A week earlier, Sifuentes posted a photo of herself standing in front of India's Taj Mahal on Instagram.
Two rescue helicopters were used to fly the bodies out of the crash site and then to the capital, Kathmandu. Doctors were expected to perform an autopsy before the bodies are handed over to relatives, or in case of foreigners, to embassy officials.
The aircraft was returning to Kathmandu on Tuesday morning after bringing the tourists on a sightseeing trip to the world's highest peak.
It wasn't clear what caused the crash. Weather conditions had caused the helicopter's planned flight route to be changed, airport official Sagar Kadel said.
It is common for flights to be delayed and routes changed during the monsoon season and heavy rains.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Breach in Ghaggar causes flood in Sangrur district; water level in Badi Nadi in Patiala goes down
In Jalandhar, the breach in the Dhussi bundh widens
Raging Yamuna nears all-time record level in Delhi
The water level at the Old Railway Bridge crosses the 207-me...
Asia Cup schedule finalised, India not going to Pakistan: BCCI
India in all likelihood will play Pakistan in Sri Lanka's Da...
22 passengers injured as private luxury bus rams into trailer truck on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra
The incident on the Mumbai-Nagpur high-speed carriageway tak...
All 6 aboard helicopter carrying Mexican tourists killed in crash near Mount Everest in Nepal
The helicopter crashed in the Lamajura area and all the bodi...