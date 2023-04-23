 All US embassy staff evacuated from war-torn Sudan: White House : The Tribune India

All US embassy staff evacuated from war-torn Sudan: White House

More heavy fighting inside the Capital; some Gulf citizens leave from Port Sudan; aid workers appealing for safe passage

All US embassy staff evacuated from war-torn Sudan: White House

Smoke rises over the horizon as a fire burns after a strike in Khartoum, Sudan. AP/PTI



Reuters

Khartoum, April 23

The US military evacuated American government personnel from Khartoum, President Joe Biden said on Saturday, adding that Washington is suspending operations at its embassy there as fighting between Sudan's rival commanders continued.

"This tragic violence in Sudan has already cost the lives of hundreds of innocent civilians," Biden said in a statement.

"It's unconscionable and it must stop."

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that "all U.S. personnel and their dependents" have been safely evacuated and that the U.S. will continue to assist Americans in Sudan in planning for their own safety.

The operation, which involved six aircraft, was carried out in coordination with paramilitary Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the RSF said.

U.S. aircraft entered and exited Sudan without any issue, a U.S. military official said. All U.S. government personnel were evacuated from the embassy, officials said.

Other foreign nationals began evacuating from a Red Sea port in Sudan on Saturday. Japan's TBS news reported that the United Nations staff members including Japanese nationals and their families would be evacuated from Sudan as early as Sunday.

The bloody onslaught of urban warfare has trapped large numbers in the Sudanese capital, disabling the airport and rendering some roads impassable.

The U.N. and foreign states have urged rival military leaders to honour declared ceasefires that have mostly been ignored, and to open safe passage for fleeing civilians and the supply of badly needed aid.

Sudan's sudden collapse into warfare dashed plans to restore civilian rule, brought an already impoverished country to the brink of humanitarian disaster and threatened a wider conflict that could draw in outside powers, four years after the overthrow of long-ruling autocrat Omar al-Bashir in a popular uprising.

With the airport closed and skies unsafe, thousands of foreigners - including embassy staff, aid workers and students in Khartoum and elsewhere in Africa's third largest country - have also been unable to get out.

Saudi Arabia has evacuated Gulf citizens from Port Sudan on the Red Sea, 650 km (400 miles) from Khartoum. Jordan will use the same route for its nationals.

'HOURS OF TERROR'

Western countries are expected to send planes for their citizens from Djibouti, though the Sudanese army has said airports in Khartoum and Darfur's biggest city, Nyala, are problematic and it was not clear when that might be possible.

The army under Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the rival RSF, headed by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, have failed to observe ceasefires agreed almost daily since hostilities broke out on April 15.

Saturday's fighting breached what was meant to be a three-day truce from Friday to allow citizens to reach safety and visit family during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr. Each side accused the other of not respecting the truce.

"I don't have a problem with the ceasefire," Hemedti told Al Arabiya TV late on Saturday. The army "did not respect it. If they respect it, so will we."

Any let-up in fighting could accelerate a desperate rush to flee by many Khartoum residents, after days trapped in homes or districts under bombardment and with fighters roaming the streets.

Residents of Khartoum and the adjoining cities of Omdurman and Bahri reported air strikes near the state broadcaster and battles in several areas including near the army headquarters.

One Bahri resident said there had been no water or electricity for a week and frequent air strikes. "We are waiting for the big fight. We are terrified of what's coming," she said, messaging later: "It's started."

TV feeds showed a huge cloud of black smoke rising from Khartoum airport.

Medecins Sans Frontieres appealed for safe passage. "We need ports of entry where we can bring specialist trauma staff and medical supplies," said Abdalla Hussein, Sudan operations manager for the medical charity.

The Sudanese doctors union said more than two-thirds of hospitals in conflict areas were out of service, with 32 forcibly evacuated by soldiers or caught in crossfire.

HUMANITARIAN RISK

Beyond Khartoum, reports of the worst violence have come from Darfur, a western region that suffered a conflict which escalated from 2003 leaving 300,000 people dead and 2.7 million displaced.

A U.N. update on Saturday said looters had taken at least 10 World Food Programme vehicles and six other food trucks after overrunning the agency's offices and warehouses in Nyala, south Darfur.

There has been no sign that either side can secure a quick victory or is ready to talk. The army has air power but the RSF is widely embedded in urban areas.

Burhan said on Saturday that "we all need to sit as Sudanese and find the right way out to return hope and life," his most conciliatory comments since fighting began.

Earlier in the clashes, he declared the RSF a rebel force, ordered it to be disbanded, and said a military solution was the only option. Hemedti said on Saturday he could not negotiate with Burhan.

Since Bashir's overthrow and after a 2021 coup, Burhan and Hemedti held the top positions on a ruling council that was meant to hand over to civilian rule and merge the RSF into the army.

The World Health Organization reported on Friday that 413 people had been killed and 3,551 injured since fighting broke out. The death toll includes at least five aid workers in a country reliant on food aid.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; to be sent to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

2
Nation

Stopped from holding meeting, former Governor Satya Pal Malik, Khap leaders protest at Delhi police station

3
Punjab

Gurdwara in memory of Guru Nanak Dev in Arunachal converted into Buddhist shrine, alleges SGPC

4
Punjab

Moga soldier who died in Poonch attack consigned to flames with state honours

5
Nation

Rahul Gandhi vacates his official bungalow, says 'ready to pay any price for speaking the truth'

6
Chandigarh

Bust of Kalinath Ray, The Tribune's legendary Editor-in-Chief, unveiled

7
Punjab

U-turn: Doctors from rural dispensaries in Punjab to be sent back

8
Nation

Growing proof of China’s role in Pakistan-sponsored proxy war

9
Nation

PSLV-C55 successfully launches 2 Singapore satellites into orbit

10
Nation

Poonch terror attack: Top security officials visit site as search operation intensified, soldiers cremated with full military honours

Don't Miss

View All
Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village
Punjab

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; to be sent to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

2022 ‘fifth warmest year’ on record
Nation

2022 'fifth warmest year' on record

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before terror attack
Punjab

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before Poonch terror attack

Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave
Punjab

Poonch martyr Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave

Kulwant Singh ’s father also laid down life for country in Kargil War
Punjab

Poonch attack: Kulwant Singh's father also laid down life for country in Kargil War

Harkrishan Singh was sole breadwinner of family
Punjab

Poonch martyr Harkrishan Singh was sole breadwinner of family

Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum
Diaspora

Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum

Yogi, Rahul Gandhi, Amitabh, Shah Rukh are big names who lost Twitter blue tick
Nation

Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan are big names who lost Twitter blue tick

Top News

Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; to be sent to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

IG Sukhchain Singh Gill said police maintained relentless pr...

Did Amritpal surrender or was he arrested? Video suggests he surrendered, policed claim arrested after gurdwara gheraoed

Did Amritpal surrender or was he arrested?

While Punjab police claim Amritpal Singh was arrested from R...

The rise and fall of fugitive Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh

The rise and fall of Amritpal Singh

Harnek Uppal ‘Fauji’, who heads Deep Sidhu faction of ‘Waris...

9 Customs officials dismissed in Kerala gold smuggling case

9 Customs officials dismissed in Kerala gold smuggling case

Internal investigation by Customs Department found that offi...

U-turn: Doctors from rural dispensaries in Punjab to be sent back

U-turn: Doctors from rural dispensaries in Punjab to be sent back


Cities

View All

Crashed drone found near IB, 2-kg heroin recovered

Crashed drone found near International Border in Amritsar, 2-kg heroin recovered

9 trees chopped in Kamalpura forest area, police register case

Labourers protest, demand more remuneration for unloading trucks

2 gangsters held with country-made pistol in Amritsar

Motorcyclist killed in road mishap

~100-cr firm, staff sans safety gear

Rs 100-cr firm, staff sans safety gear

Lone breadwinner gone, family gets Rs 40K in relief

Compromise between complainant, accused void if victim excluded: HC

CHB mulls study for getting wildlife nod

Mohali park dedicated to Punjabi writer Santokh Singh Dhir

Sterilised 6,904 dogs in 2 months in New Delhi: MCD officials

Sterilised 6,904 dogs in 2 months in New Delhi: MCD officials

Man held for posting woman’s morphed pictures online

Vagabond held for killing, robbing man

Fire at Vikas Bhawan, no casualties

Jalandhar Improvement Trust loses five more cases in national consumer commission

Jalandhar Improvement Trust loses five more cases in national consumer commission

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Rural police hold flag marches

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: 19 candidates in fray so far

Navjot Singh Sidhu dares Punjab CM for debate on poll promises

Every section upset with AAP govt: MLA

Stone laid last month, 200 Feet Road recarpeting work yet to be started in Ludhiana

Stone laid last month, 200 Feet Road recarpeting work yet to be started in Ludhiana

6 pm to 9 pm most fatal timing, reported max mishaps: Study

57 more contract virus in Ludhiana district

Court upholds conviction in 2014 cheque bounce case

Mystery shrouds 24-year-old youth’s death

Noisy ‘Bullet’ bikes continue to irk residents of royal city

Noisy ‘Bullet’ bikes continue to irk residents of royal city

Delhi institute wins RGNUL moot court contest, pockets Rs 30K award

Orientation event held at Pbi varsity