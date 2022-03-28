Alopecia areata: Know the medical condition Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett suffering from

The disorder mostly ‘affects the self-image and self-esteem’ of people suffering from it, say dermatologists

Alopecia areata: Know the medical condition Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett suffering from

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar party during the 94th Academy Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on March 27, 2022. Reuters

PTI

New Delhi, March 28

Hollywood star Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars is making global headlines but the incident has also brought the focus on alopecia—a medical disorder that leads to varying degree of hair loss.

During the Academy Awards ceremony, Smith slapped Rock on stage after the latter cracked a joke about the Hollywood star’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith.

The joke was in reference to Pinkett-Smith’s shaved head because of autoimmune disorder alopecia but it apparently didn’t go down well with Smith, who went up to the stage and slapped Rock.

Dermatologists and hair care experts from Delhi to Mumbai concurred that as the disorder entails loss of hair, it often “affects the self-image and self-esteem” of people suffering from it.

Doctors at leading hospitals in Delhi said alopecia could be “scarring” or “non-scarring” or alopecia areata, triggered by autoimmune conditions.

Mumbai-based dermatologist and hair transplant surgeon Dr Sonali Kohli said there are multiple kinds of alopecia, largely depending on the degree of autoimmune disorder. The most common type is “alopecia areata”, which occurs in about one out of 1,000 people.

“In this type, there could be a single or multiple patches of hair loss and both adult and children can get it. Alopecia is a genetic disorder, so children have the susceptibility of getting it even if one of their parents have it, but the degree of susceptibility could be different,” she told PTI.

Other types of alopecia are—alopecia totalis (when entire scalp turns bald); alopecia ophiasis (when even the hair loss is also on occipital, temporal, and parietal regions of the scalp); and alopecia universalis (when the hair loss happens across the entire body), doctors said.

Kohli said in this disorder, essentially the immune system attacks hair follicles and causes hair loss.

Kohli said she was aware of the incident that took place during the Academy Awards ceremony when actor Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage after he cracked a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Kohli said unlike a disease like cancer which wrecks the body of a patient, this condition is such that it affects the “beauty” and “self-image” of a person due to loss of hair, and while in case of alopecia areata, some people wear a cap or something, and in case of alopecia totalis, many wear a wig or a hairpiece, it makes people conscious of their image.

Smith, who later won the Best Actor award, tendered a tearful apology on stage, and said, “Love will make you do crazy things”, as his wife looked on sitting in the audience.

As the incident has brought alopecia back under spotlight, many doctors said some of the Indian celebrities also have it, but they generally do not acknowledge it in public, as “actors in India are considered God-like”.

Dr D M Mahajan, senior consultant, dermatology, Apollo hospitals in Delhi said, both male and female are equally susceptible to this condition.

In one type, there could be male-pattern alopecia or baldness or female-pattern alopecia or baldness. Also, non-scarring alopecia is “reversible” but scarring alopecia is “not reversible”, he said.

“Also, people who have certain allergies are more susceptible to it,” the doctor said.

Dr Rashmi Sharma, consultant, dermatology at Fortis Hospital at Vasant Kunj said while alopecia areata is an autoimmune disorder largely, depression, anxiety and stress can also trigger it.

“Every person has two per cent risk of developing this disorder or one in 1,000. And, both male and female are are equally susceptible, as are adults and children,” she said.

Doctors said its treatment, depending on varying degree of disorder, could be use of topical ointment or intra-lesional steroid injection, among other interventions.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann unravels another 'pro-Punjab' decision; ration to be delivered at people's doorstep

2
Punjab

Punjab Speaker tenders apology to Akal Takht over cow worship

3
Punjab

Centre's no to Punjab's demand for additional coal

4
Punjab

Punjab farm unions threaten statewide stir over prepaid smart meters

5
Entertainment

Will Smith's 'slap' turns insane viral moment, 'a new meme is born' and it has something to do with Nicole Kidman

6
World

Will Smith wins best actor trophy at Oscars, apologises for punching comedian Chris Rock

7
Punjab

16,000 mohalla clinics to be set up in Punjab, health card for every resident: Singla

8
Chandigarh

Bhagwant Mann, Harpal Cheema slam Centre's move; say Punjab will fight for its claim over Chandigarh

9
Punjab

Youth shot dead in broad daylight in Nawanshahr

10
Punjab

Now, 500 medical students in Philippines on back foot over NMC rules

Don't Miss

View All
Sridevi, Sidharth Shukla to Sushant Rajput, Bollywood stars whose properties went to charity after their death
Entertainment

Sridevi, Sidharth Shukla to Sushant Rajput, Bollywood stars whose properties went to charity after their death

Viral video: Entire school erupts in joy as blind girl scores in basketball game
World

Viral video: Blind student scores in basketball game, watch the entire school erupt in joy

Beware! Swindlers are on the prowl
Jalandhar

Beware! Cyber scammers using AAP’s Rs 1,000 poll promise to defraud Punjab women

GI tag for local carpets elates traders
J & K

GI tag for hand-knotted Kashmiri carpets elates traders

Drugs, alcohol take toll on 3 generations of Barnala family
Punjab

Drugs, alcohol take toll on 3 generations of Barnala family

Cyber fraudsters target Himachal Pradesh’s elderly men
Himachal

Cyber fraudsters lure Himachal Pradesh's elderly men into honey trap

When as Punjab incharge, Modi had advised Manoranjan Kalia to carry toffees for kids during election campaign
Haryana

When Narendra Modi donated Rs 11 to a Haryana war widow

Viral video of pet dog dancing with newlywed couple is too cute to be missed
Trending

Viral video of pet dog dancing along newlywed couple is too cute to be missed

Top Stories

16,000 mohalla clinics to be set up in Punjab, health card for every resident: Singla

16,000 mohalla clinics to be set up in Punjab, health card for every resident: Singla

Health and Medical Education Minister urges government docto...

People in Punjab will no more have to stand in queues, to get ration at their doorstep, announces CM Bhagwant Mann

Bhagwant Mann unravels another 'pro-Punjab' decision; ration to be delivered at people's doorstep

Shares a video message to this effect

SpiceJet aircraft hits pole before take-off at Delhi airport; DGCA begins probe

SpiceJet aircraft hits light pole before take-off at Delhi airport; DGCA begins probe

The Boeing 737-800 aircraft of SpiceJet was being pushed bac...

Drug case: Bikram Majithia moves Supreme Court for quashing of FIRs

Drug case: Bikram Majithia moves Supreme Court for quashing of FIRs

Akali leader is currently lodged in Patiala Jail following r...

Indian Army can use Zojila in September 2024, two years ahead of deadline

Indian Army can use Zojila tunnel in September 2024, two years ahead of deadline

Need for the Zojila tunnel was first felt during the 1999 Ka...

Cities

View All

Congress leader Parmjit Batra, son hurt in firing, FIR filed

Congress leader Parmjit Batra, son hurt in firing, FIR filed

After 14 months, police register FIR of woman claiming torture

3 days left, Amritsar MC fails to meet property tax recovery target

Amritsar DHO warns of action against unregistered food operators

Common man hit hard by rising fuel prices

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa dists sans judge, litigants suffer

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa districts sans judge, litigants suffer

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Vigilance probe ordered into construction work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

Bhagwant Mann slams Centre’s move on rules governing UT staff; says Punjab will fight for its claim over Chandigarh

Bhagwant Mann, Harpal Cheema slam Centre's move; say Punjab will fight for its claim over Chandigarh

Chandigarh staff to get central service benefits: Amit Shah

Massive fire breaks out at Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill site; minister demands report

Massive fire breaks out at Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill site; minister demands report

Speaker suspends 3 BJP MLAs amid chaos in Delhi Assembly

Delhi HC pulls up Twitter, says micro-blogging platform not bothered about sensitivities of people from other regions, ethnicities

Ahead of Gujarat Assembly polls, state tribal party leader meets AAP chief Kejriwal in Delhi

AIIMS Infosys Oncology Chair for UK-based doctor Ranjit Manchanda

Beware! Swindlers are on the prowl

Beware! Cyber scammers using AAP’s Rs 1,000 poll promise to defraud Punjab women

Poor infra: Dug-up road and broken sewer pipes add to commuters' woes

Patwari's post: Cleared exam but still waiting for appointment

Sukhpal Khaira: Even if I hadn't been freed, I would have emerged victorious

Jalandhar: Thyroid tumour weighing 2kg removed after 7-hour surgery

Woman tweets to CM, police; probe ordered

Woman tweets to CM, police; probe ordered

Environmental activists hold protest outside Ludhiana Mayor's house

Four nabbed for cultivating poppy, 2 for stealing cables

Two test +ve in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: Villagers foil bid to break open ATM at Bhundri

Man, son killed in accident

Samana man, son killed in accident

433 more administered Covid vaccine in Patiala district

Shop worker films girl in trial room, held