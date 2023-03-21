Amazon to cut 9,000 more jobs

New York, March 20
Amazon announced on Monday it would lay off 9,000 corporate and technology workers, eliminating jobs in addition to the 18,000 job cuts undertaken by the company in the last few months.
“As we’ve just concluded the second phase of our operating plan (OP2) this past week, I’m writing to share that we intend to eliminate about 9,000 more positions in the next few weeks-mostly in AWS, PXT (People, Experience, and Technology), Advertising, and Twitch. This was a difficult decision, but one that we think is best for the company long term,” Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in a statement.
The 9,000 job cuts, which will be completed by mid to late April, are in addition to the massive 18,000 layoffs that the company undertook since November last year.
