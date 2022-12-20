Amber Heard to pay $1 million to Johnny Depp in settlement of legal battle

Los Angeles, December 20

Actress Amber Heard will pay Hollywood star and former husband Johnny Depp $1 million to settle their long-running legal battle, in which each accused the other of domestic violence.

The sum is a significant reduction from the $8.35 million she was ordered to pay after a six-week trial in Virginia earlier this year. The payment is expected to come from her insurance carrier, reports 'Variety'.

In a statement, Depp's attorneys said that he would donate the money to charity. His attorneys have previously said that the case was "never about the money" for Depp. In her own statement, Heard said she had "lost faith in the American legal system". She also said that the settlement spares her the ordeal of further litigation and allows her to finally "emancipate" herself from their marriage.

Depp originally filed a $50 million defamation claim against Heard in March 2019 after she published an op-ed in the Washington Post in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse".

At the trial, each actor testified for several days, revealing lurid details of drug abuse and screaming matches. Their testimony was streamed live on YouTube and remixed endlessly on TikTok and Facebook.

Heard alleged that Depp repeatedly assaulted her and choked her. She often broke down in sobs during her testimony.

Depp, meanwhile, alleged that Heard was the aggressor in the relationship, and that he would try to retreat whenever she became violent. The couple had made audio recordings of their arguments during their marriage, and each side played clips they had selected to try to corroborate their accounts.

The seven-person jury ruled in Depp's favour on three separate claims of defamation, awarding him $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. The latter sum was knocked down to $350,000 to comply with a statutory cap. IANS