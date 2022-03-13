American journalist killed in Ukraine, Kyiv region police chief says

Lviv, March 13
An American journalist was shot and killed by Russian forces in the town of Irpin in Ukraine's Kyiv region and another journalist was wounded, Kyiv regional police chief Andriy Nyebytov said on Sunday.
Nyebytov initially said the dead journalist worked for the New York Times. However, the Times said the journalist had previously worked for the paper but was not currently working for it. The Times named the journalist as Brent Renaud.
"We are deeply saddened to hear of Brent Renaud's death.
Brent was a talented photographer and filmmaker who had contributed to The New York Times over the years," The Times said in a statement posted on Twitter by its spokesperson.
"Though he had contributed to The Times in the past (most recently in 2015), he was not on assignment for any desk at The Times in Ukraine," it said.
"Early reports that he worked for Times circulated because he was wearing a Times press badge that had been issued for an assignment many years ago."
Nyebytov said that Renaud was shot by Russian forces in Irpin, but did not give details of the incident. He did not identify the wounded journalist.
"Another journalist was wounded. We are currently trying to take the victim out of the combat zone," he said in a statement. Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Assembly Election 2022 LIVE updates: CWC reaffirms faith in Sonia Gandhi's leadership, ‘Chintan Shivir’ to be held after Parliament session
Meeting lasts for 5 hours, authorises Sonia to take all nece...
Punjab Election 2022: 'Tussi kamaal kar dita', Arvind Kejriwal to supporters on Punjab landslide win; takes out mega Amritsar roadshow with Bhagwant Mann
Two leaders along with newly-elected MLAs offer ardas at Gol...
Punjab CM-elect Bhagwant Mann to resign as MP on Monday
First session of Vidhan Sabha likely to be convened on March...
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russia strikes military base near Polish border, 35 dead, Ukraine says
Britain said the incident, just 15 miles (25 km) from the Po...
Amid escalating tensions in Ukraine, India to temporarily relocate embassy to Poland
Decision comes as Russian troops are closing in on key Ukrai...