American mountaineer, local guide dead after avalanches hit Tibetan mountain; two others missing

Beijing, October 8
American mountaineer Anna Gutu and a Nepalese guide Mingmar Sherpa were confirmed dead on Sunday after avalanches struck the slopes of a Tibetan mountain, while two others remained missing, according to Chinese media reports.
The avalanches struck Tibet's Mount Shishapangma on Saturday afternoon at 7,600 (24,934 ft) and 8,000 metres (26,246 ft) in altitude, according to state-owned Xinhua News Agency.
Two others, American climber Gina Marie Rzucidlo and a Nepalese mountain guide Tenjen Sherpa went missing, the news agency said.
The avalanches also seriously injured Nepalese mountain guide Karma Geljen Sherpa, who was escorted down the mountain by rescuers and is currently in stable condition.
A total of 52 climbers from various countries including the US, Britain, Japan, and Italy were attempting to summit the mountain when the avalanches hit, Xinhua said.
Climbing activities have since been suspended due to snow conditions.
Shishapangma is the 14th-highest mountain in the world, at over 8,027 metres (26,335 ft) above sea level.
October is a popular time to trek the Himalayas as it's after the rainy monsoon season, but experts have cautioned that climate change has increased the risk of avalanches in the region.
At least 120 people in the Indian Himalayas were killed by avalanches over the past two years.
