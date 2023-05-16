Amid China threat, Taiwan starts 5-day military exercise

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 15

Taiwan today started a five-day exercise named Han Kuang series of military exercises, simulating the nation’s armed forces responses to a potential Chinese invasion based on the latest threats posed by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

The exercise will be held in two phases. The five-day first phase commenced today. It involves computerised wargames that will be conducted using the United States-built Joint Theatre Level Simulation (JTLS) platform to simulate joint, combined, and coalition civil-military operations at the operational level.

The second phase of the live-fire exercise is scheduled for July 24-28. The Han Kuang exercises have been conducted annually since 1984. The computerised simulations that started today will be held around the clock for five days.