Amid crisis, Af farmers turn to poppy cultivation

ANI

Kabul, October 21

Amid severe economic crisis in Afghanistan, millions of destitute Afghan farmers and labourers have turned to the cultivation of opium poppies, the Office of the US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) said in a statement.

The inspecting body, SIGAR, has issued a strict warning regarding the consequences of drug cultivation in Afghanistan and trafficking which has increased since the Taliban took power, Khaama Press reported.

Due to severe unemployment conditions all across Kabul, numerous farmers in the war-ravaged country have been having a tough time which is why, they resorted to drug cultivation which was banned by Taliban leader Mullah Hibatullah in March of this year.

Since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan after US forces left Afghan soil, the cultivation and trafficking of drugs have nearly doubled in the country, according to Khaama Press.

Moreover, the embargo and suspension of international aid increased dependence on opium cultivation income, according to a report by SIGAR on Wednesday, October 19, which cited the US Department of State

