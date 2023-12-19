 Amid political unrest, 4 killed as train torched by unidentified persons in Bangladesh : The Tribune India

  World
  • Amid political unrest, 4 killed as train torched by unidentified persons in Bangladesh

Amid political unrest, 4 killed as train torched by unidentified persons in Bangladesh

The arson attack on the train is the fifth in the past month but the deadliest so far in terms of casualties

Amid political unrest, 4 killed as train torched by unidentified persons in Bangladesh

Crime Scene Unit members inspect the passenger train that was set on fire during a countrywide strike called by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, ahead of the general election, in Dhaka on Tuesday. Reuters



PTI

Dhaka, December 19

Unidentified persons set a passenger train on fire in the Bangladeshi capital here on Tuesday, killing at least four people, including a woman and her minor son, amidst the political unrest over the January 7 elections.

The attack coincided with the nationwide stoppage called by the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Tuesday as part of its ongoing campaign to boycott the polls and launch a formal protest against the Election Commission's poll schedule.

The arson attack on the train was the fifth in the past month but the deadliest so far in terms of casualties.

The miscreants set on fire three compartments of the Dhaka-bound inter-district Mohanganj Express early in the morning shortly after the train left the Airport Railway Station at the entry point of the capital, police and witnesses said.

“The passengers saw the fire after the train left the Airport station, it was stopped at the next stop at Tejgaon station,” Tejgaon police station officer-in-charge Mohammad Mohsin said.

At least four persons, including a woman and her child, have died after the train was set on fire amid a ‘hartal’ called by the BNP.

Mohsin said another minor boy was missing while his mother awaited in front of the gutted compartment as fire service rescuers were searching inside.

Railway officials said the locomotive master halted the train at Tejgaon where the fire service rescuers doused the blaze and retrieved four bodies while two of the dead remained unidentified.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ruling Awami League has emerged as the prime contender in the absence of ailing ex-premier Khaleda Zia's BNP which has boycotted the January 7 polls since its demands for a no-party caretaker government to organise the voting were not met.

Awami League is contesting the polls against its technical Opposition in Parliament Jatiya Party and independent candidates, including the rebel contenders who fielded their candidature after failing to secure the party nomination.

Awami League earlier said it would encourage the independent, including the party's rebel candidates to make the polls participatory though voters have little option other than reelecting the ruling party for the fourth consecutive term since the December 2008 elections.

One passenger was killed last week and dozens wounded as saboteurs uprooted railway tracks on the same train on the same route last week when seven carriages derailed in Gazipur on the outskirts of the capital.

Dozens of trucks, buses and private cars were torched since late October while the violence killed at least six persons.

Hasina, meanwhile, said, "They can't oust the government by killing people.”

Bangladesh will deploy the Army for 13 days from December 29 to maintain order “in aid of civil power” ahead of the January 7 general election amid the political unrest. However, the military called it a routine poll time duty.

The Election Commission announced the polls schedule on November 15 amid continued political unrest.

#Bangladesh


