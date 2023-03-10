Amid tensions with US, Xi calls for raising military standards

PTI

Beijing, March 9

Amid escalating tensions with the US, President Xi Jinping has called for more quickly elevating the armed forces to world-class standards as he stressed opening new ground for enhancing integrated national strategies and strategic capabilities of the Chinese military to win wars.

Xi, who heads the military besides the ruling Communist Party and the Presidency, made the comments on Wednesday during a meeting of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) delegates attending the annual parliament session here, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

He said that consolidating and enhancing integrated national strategies and strategic capabilities has profound significance in building a modern socialist country, as well as in achieving the goals for the centenary of the PLA in 2027 and more quickly elevating the armed forces to world-class standards.

“It is necessary to strengthen the orientation of defence science, technology and industries to serve the armed forces and win wars,” he said.

Highlighting the goal of maximising China’s national strategic capabilities, Xi told the PLA delegates that efforts should be made in integrating the strategic layouts, resources and strengths in all areas, in a bid to systematically upgrade the country’s overall strength to cope with strategic risks, safeguard strategic interests and realise strategic objectives.

President Xi called for efforts to advance collaborative innovation in science and technology.