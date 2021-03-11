Amid war, Russia halts gas export to Poland, Bulgaria

WARSAW/SOFIA, April 27

Russia has halted gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland for rejecting its demand to pay in roubles, taking direct aim at European economies in its toughest retaliation so far against international sanctions over the war in Ukraine.

Currency dispute Russia has told buyers from ‘unfriendly’ nations to pay for gas in Roubles or be cut off

The European Union says this violates contracts that called for payment in Euros

The step was denounced by European leaders as “blackmail”, and comes as European countries have joined the US in ramping up arms shipments to help Ukraine fend off a new Russian assault in the east. Moscow says the gas cut-off is to enforce its demand for payment in roubles, which is needed to shield its economy from sanctions. Kremlin denied it was engaging in blackmail. — Reuters

#bulgaria #poland #Russia #ukraine crisis