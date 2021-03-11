Amid war, Russia halts gas export to Poland, Bulgaria

WARSAW/SOFIA, April 27
Russia has halted gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland for rejecting its demand to pay in roubles, taking direct aim at European economies in its toughest retaliation so far against international sanctions over the war in Ukraine.
Currency dispute
- Russia has told buyers from ‘unfriendly’ nations to pay for gas in Roubles or be cut off
- The European Union says this violates contracts that called for payment in Euros
The step was denounced by European leaders as “blackmail”, and comes as European countries have joined the US in ramping up arms shipments to help Ukraine fend off a new Russian assault in the east. Moscow says the gas cut-off is to enforce its demand for payment in roubles, which is needed to shield its economy from sanctions. Kremlin denied it was engaging in blackmail. — Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid scorching heat, states continue to face power outages; Opposition blames Centre for coal shortage
Country’s peak power demand met touches all-time high of 207...
Farmers hold protests at various places in Punjab against power cuts
Block the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway by staging a protest a...
Heatwave: Schools in Punjab to be closed from May 14, orders CM Bhagwant Mann
Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday issued an alert...
4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state
One group is said to have tried to carry out a march that wa...
Sikh tradition a living example of one India, strong India: PM Modi
Describes Indian diaspora as national ambassadors