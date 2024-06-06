ANC in talks with 5 parties for coalition govt in S Africa

Johannesburg, June 5

Top officials in South Africa’s African National Congress (ANC) have had initial talks with representatives of five other parties over a coalition or other agreement to form a government, but no decision has been made and the talks are at an early stage, the ANC said Wednesday.

South Africa faced an election deadlock after the long-ruling ANC lost its 30-year majority in an election last week but no party managed to overtake it. The ANC remained the biggest party.

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri told reporters that there had been “exploratory” talks with the main opposition Democratic Alliance, the far-left Economic Freedom Fighters and three other smaller parties.

She said the ANC had “repeatedly” reached out to the new MK Party of former President Jacob Zuma for talks, but there had been “no positive response.” Zuma is a former ANC leader. — AP

Minister arrested

South African Cabinet minister Zizi Kodwa who is a senior member of the ANC was arrested over allegations of bribery, just as his party was meeting for talks to work out a way forward for the country after an election deadlock. ap

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #South Africa