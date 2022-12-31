Andrew Tate held for ‘human trafficking’

Bucharest: Andrew Tate, a divisive social media personality and former professional kickboxer, was detained in Romania on Thursday on charges of human trafficking and rape, according to official media reports. He was reportedly detained along with his brother Tristan in the Ilfov area north of Romania’s capital, Bucharest. PTI
Pritzker-winning architect dies at 91
tokyo: Arata Isozaki, a Pritzker-winning Japanese architect known as a post-modern giant who blended culture and history of the East and the West in his designs, has died of old age. He was 91. AP
Former Pope Benedict in stable condition
vatican city: Former Pope Benedict was in a “stable” condition and was able to participate in a private Mass in his room, the Vatican said. Pope Francis called for prayers for Benedict. Reuters
Algerian journalist jailed, his offices shut
algiers: An Algerian journalist, Ihsane El-Kadi, was jailed and the offices of his website and radio station were shut down based on accusations that they threatened the state security, according to a defence lawyer. AP
