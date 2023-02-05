Another Chinese balloon over Latin American sky: Pentagon

Washington, February 4
A second Chinese spy balloon has been spotted, this time in the skies over Latin America, the Pentagon has said.
“We are seeing reports of a balloon transiting Latin America. We now assess it as another Chinese surveillance balloon. We have no further information to provide at this time,” Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said on Friday.
It is unclear exactly which country in the region the balloon is hovering over but it does not appear as if it is headed towards the United States, according to CNN.
At a news conference with the visiting South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin, Blinken said it was very important to emphasise that the presence of surveillance balloons over the skies was a clear violation of international law by th Chinese authorities.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Former Pakistan President Gen Pervez Musharraf passes away in Dubai
The former military ruler had left Pakistan in March 2016 fo...
Pervez Musharraf: Pakistan's last military ruler and the architect of Kargil War
After his failed misadventure in Kargil, Musharraf deposed t...
US downs Chinese surveillance balloon, China threatens repercussions
Military shoots down the surveillance balloon in Atlantic Oc...
FIR against former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli for assaulting wife
The incident took place on Friday when Kambli reached his fl...
Centre likely to hike dearness allowance by 4 per cent to 42 per cent
Dearness allowance for employees and pensioners are worked o...