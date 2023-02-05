Another Chinese balloon over Latin American sky: Pentagon

PTI

Washington, February 4

A second Chinese spy balloon has been spotted, this time in the skies over Latin America, the Pentagon has said.

“We are seeing reports of a balloon transiting Latin America. We now assess it as another Chinese surveillance balloon. We have no further information to provide at this time,” Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said on Friday.

It is unclear exactly which country in the region the balloon is hovering over but it does not appear as if it is headed towards the United States, according to CNN.

At a news conference with the visiting South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin, Blinken said it was very important to emphasise that the presence of surveillance balloons over the skies was a clear violation of international law by th Chinese authorities.