Another Chinese spy ship to dock in Lanka

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 29

After docking in Sri Lanka in October despite Indian objections, another Chinese spy ship is slated to dock at the island nation in early January. Reacting to the development, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said the development would be monitored since it has a bearing on India’s security.

China has sought permission from both Sri Lanka and the Maldives for refuelling facilities for its "Research Survey Vessel" from January 5 to the end of May.

In October, a Chinese "survey" vessel Shi Yan 6 was allowed to dock by Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe despite strident objections from the Indian side.

The vessel currently at the centre of controversy, Xiang Yang Hong 03, is due to shortly sail into the Indian Ocean via the Malacca Straits. There has been apparently no effect on Colombo even after PM Narendra Modi broached the subject during Wickremesinghe’s India visit in July.

