Another quake jolts Turkey

Ankara, February 27

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook southern Turkey on Monday — three weeks after a catastrophic temblor devastated the region — causing some already damaged buildings to collapse and killing at least one person, the country’s disaster management agency, AFAD, said.

Reportedly more than two dozen buildings collapsed

Another 69 persons were injured as a result of the earthquake which was centred in the town of Yesilyurt in Malatya province, AFAD’s chief Yunus Sezer said.

More than two dozen buildings collapsed. AFAD’s chief urged people not to enter damaged buildings saying strong aftershocks continue to pose a risk. — AP