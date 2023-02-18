Anti-govt protests rock Iranian cities

Dubai, February 17
Protesters in Iran marched through the streets of multiple cities overnight in the most widespread demonstration in weeks amid the monthslong unrest that’s gripped the Islamic Republic, online videos purported to show on Friday.
Rage continues
- The demonstrations marked 40 days of Iran executing two men on charges related to the anti-government stir
- Protesters stormed the streets of cities of Tehran, Arak, Isfahan, Izeh, as per reports
The demonstrations, marking 40 days since Iran executed two men on charges related to the protests, show the continuing anger in the country. The protests, which began over the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after her arrest by the country’s morality police, have since morphed into one of the most serious challenges to Iran’s theocracy since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Videos showed demonstrations in Iran’s capital, Tehran, as well as in the cities of Arak, Isfahan, Izeh in Khuzestan province. — AP
