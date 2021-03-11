Antony Blinken, Lloyd Austin pledge more military support to Ukraine

Kyiv, April 25

Top American officials pledged on Monday to help ensure Ukraine wins its fight against Russia following face-to-face talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, while Britain said Moscow has yet to achieve a significant breakthrough in its offensive in the eastern industrial heartland of the country.

In meetings with Zelenskyy, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said the United States had approved a USD 165 million sale of ammunition for Ukraine's war effort, along with more than USD 300 million in foreign military financing.

“The strategy that we've put in place — massive support for Ukraine, massive pressure against Russia, solidarity with more than 30 countries engaged in these efforts — is having real results,” Blinken told reporters in Poland the day after meeting Zelenskyy and other Ukrainian officials.

“When it comes to Russia's war aims, Russia is failing. Ukraine is succeeding,” he said. — AP

Russia expels 40 German diplomats

Russia's foreign ministry said on Monday that it had declared 40 German diplomatic staff “personae non gratae” in a retaliatory move after Berlin expelled the same number of Russian diplomats.

