Arab states need new approach on Syria: Saudi

Dubai, february 19
Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said consensus was building in the Arab world that isolating Syria was not working and that dialogue with Damascus was needed to at least address humanitarian issues, including a return of refugees.
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud’s remarks in Munich security forum mark a shift from the early years of Syria’s 12-year civil war when several Arab states including Saudi Arabia backed rebels that fought Bashar al-Assad.
“You will see not just among the GCC but in the Arab world that the status quo is not workable,” he said. — Reuters
